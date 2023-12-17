Arcturian Substack

March 2024

The Moon and its Control over Time
Automatic Writing (Psychography) Date: March 8, 2024
  
Arcturian
The Orion Wars, The Planet Tiamat (Asteroid Belt), its moon Ceres, The Black Goo, The Federation, The Moon, Humanity, and the Etheric A.I.
Introduction
  
Arcturian

December 2023

UNIVERSAL SYSTEM CLOCK
A Mathematical Universe, Learning through Cycler Experiences
  
Arcturian
1

November 2023

October 2023

AI's infiltration of the Federation, evidence by Tiamat, the Moon, and the Black Goo
Automatic Writing (Psychography) Date: August 25, 2023
  
Arcturian
[Short Version] October 4th, 2023
The significance of this day
1
October 4th, 2023
The significance of this day
  
Arcturian

August 2023

CLOSING TIME
Know your Country and its Policies, Know your Options
  
Arcturian

May 2023

NEXUS POINT, INACTION IS ALSO A CHOICE
I would like to address some items that have been appearing in my life and in others’ I know personally. Sometimes, it becomes so obvious that we’re in…
  
Arcturian
18
Chapter 1A
Most people when they try to explain what life is, from a more expanded point of view and are looking to compare it to something tangible, something…
  
Arcturian
2
PREFACE to UNDERSTANDING
Why didn't I like Calculus in High School?
  
Arcturian
