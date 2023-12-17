Arcturian Substack
The Moon (Part 1)
Part 2 - The Orion Wars, The Planet Tiamat (Asteroid Belt), its moon Ceres, The Black Goo, The Federation, The Moon, Humanity, and the Etheric A.I.
Apr 8
•
Arcturian
14
The Moon (Part 1)
3
March 2024
The Moon and its Control over Time
Automatic Writing (Psychography) Date: March 8, 2024
Mar 8
•
Arcturian
2
The Moon and its Control over Time
The Orion Wars, The Planet Tiamat (Asteroid Belt), its moon Ceres, The Black Goo, The Federation, The Moon, Humanity, and the Etheric A.I.
Introduction
Mar 5
•
Arcturian
1
The Orion Wars, The Planet Tiamat (Asteroid Belt), its moon Ceres, The Black Goo, The Federation, The Moon, Humanity, and the Etheric A.I.
December 2023
UNIVERSAL SYSTEM CLOCK
A Mathematical Universe, Learning through Cycler Experiences
Dec 17, 2023
•
Arcturian
3
UNIVERSAL SYSTEM CLOCK
1
November 2023
Perceptions of Time from the Galactic to that of a Moth
So, I thought I’d write a quick article, trying something a little different today so I can hopefully put out more articles than I have recently, as…
Nov 28, 2023
•
Arcturian
4
Perceptions of Time from the Galactic to that of a Moth
1
October 2023
AI's infiltration of the Federation, evidence by Tiamat, the Moon, and the Black Goo
Automatic Writing (Psychography) Date: August 25, 2023
Oct 25, 2023
•
Arcturian
AI's infiltration of the Federation, evidence by Tiamat, the Moon, and the Black Goo
[Short Version] October 4th, 2023
The significance of this day
Oct 3, 2023
7
[Short Version] October 4th, 2023
1
October 4th, 2023
The significance of this day
Oct 3, 2023
•
Arcturian
2
October 4th, 2023
August 2023
CLOSING TIME
Know your Country and its Policies, Know your Options
Aug 17, 2023
•
Arcturian
2
CLOSING TIME
May 2023
NEXUS POINT, INACTION IS ALSO A CHOICE
I would like to address some items that have been appearing in my life and in others’ I know personally. Sometimes, it becomes so obvious that we’re in…
May 14, 2023
•
Arcturian
11
NEXUS POINT, INACTION IS ALSO A CHOICE
18
Chapter 1A
Most people when they try to explain what life is, from a more expanded point of view and are looking to compare it to something tangible, something…
May 10, 2023
•
Arcturian
2
Chapter 1A
2
PREFACE to UNDERSTANDING
Why didn't I like Calculus in High School?
May 8, 2023
•
Arcturian
2
PREFACE to UNDERSTANDING
