So, I decided to make a slight detour with this particular article as I responded to a video that was put out by Stew Peters just yesterday where it became clear to me that I think most people do not understand the nature of virtually every human walking this planet and each of us to varying degrees are a consubstantial representation of body and spirit, excepting to some degree or another such things as clones, AI hybrids, as well as some seriously unlucky people who received a version of whichever vaccine that really did a number on their body and spirit connection.

Soul and spirit often used interchangeably, but are in fact two very different things. The soul, as I’m sure everyone has heard many times someone referencing someone else having an old soul, (By the way, last night whilst waiting to make a left at a traffic light, I saw this license plate which I do not have a picture of as being the first to make a left at a busy intersection isn’t a good time to be pulling out my phone for a picture, but I remembered it and perhaps thats actually what’s inspiring me to write this article, very well could be, the license plate read “NOLDSOUL” which to me means “AN OLD SOUL” meaning that a person that has an old soul would appear wise in someway or carry a certain energy that would make you feel like they are an old soul. Some traits I’ve definitely noticed with what I would describe as an old soul is that they are less ego driven than the younger ones, almost portraying that this ain’t their first rodeo one could say. To be honest what I’ve learned is that a person that has a strong ego and has this need to win or wants to appear better than everyone else in some way and receive recognition for this, especially if they are already older, like over 50 or 60 years old are more than likely a younger soul that will still require more development in lives to come. No one I’ve come across has ever said, that person seems to have a old spirit, that’s because a spirit in most cases, not in my case nor in a lot of other people’s cases, where someone is having their signal redirected to someone on this planet via immersion technology, Something I outlined in one of my previous posts The Arcturian Immersion Program or more precisely my species’ version thereof. By the way there are many many variations of such technology from various species specific to each species requirements and frequency alterations needs. This type of technology can be found all over our galaxy and I would only assume in other galaxies as well. In species that live for hundreds if not thousands of years as perceived from their perceived passing of time on their home planets’, meaning that such time if perceived on earth as time actually passing without an observer consciousness’s perspective of its passage would in actual fact be even longer than the perception of the other being on their home planet.

This time slippage can be pretty noticeable, ranging from 3-4 days or even weeks, years, decades etc. depending on where you are and who you are and in what density you reside, not accounting for gravitational or circumstantial anomalies. As an aside often if ETs are in orbit around earth, and for some reason are required to return to their home planets either in person or by utilizing remote presence technology, they will need to engage in some sort of time travel to return back to earth as their absence away from earth would be so noticeable that if they merely ignored this factor they’d arrive possibly weeks, months, years or decades into the future which would obviously interfere with their assigned tasks with respect to earth and how they are supposed to assist in earth’s matters now.

It’s actually quite simple to understand this if you look at it this way; does AM or FM radio have better audio quality, obviously the answer is FM. As you might have noticed that a lot of the talk shows are often found on the AM radio band as the quality required to listen to people talking is far less than the requirements for someone that wants to blast their speakers with a song on the radio before heading down to the club. So if you have friends over trying to get them in the mood to head out I’d suggest finding an FM station rather than an AM one to get your mojo on.

Alright so this is not exactly the direction I wanted to head with this piece, but I will get to my point soon enough (hopefully) as I’ve already copied and pasted it below.

Please see above a categorized chart of the frequency bands used all around us including AM and FM. I’ve highlighted AM and FM broadcast on this logarithmic chart in yellow. The AM wave lengths range anywhere from 176 - 555 metres where FM is between 2.78 - 3.41 metres. This is a considerable difference in the amount of information being carried by FM when compared to AM, mathematically if we divide 555 / 3.41 that equates to ~163 times more information, which obviously improves the sound quality potential, can’t account for crappy choices of music, but that’s a different discussion and perhaps subjective.

I’ve also decided to throw in this chart so you get a vague idea based upon what we know here on earth what ranges there are as far as frequencies are concerned and how absolutely minicule the visible light spectrum is when compared to the known range.

Click on the image to see it a little larger as its pretty small, however even small like this you can see the range I highlighted in bright blue that represents the visible spectrum of light that we deal in. It’s ridiculously small to say the least as this is a logarithmic chart meaning that as you progress to the right each number is 10x greater meaning the measurable length of the frequency with respect to its distance is 10x smaller (shorter distance means higher frequency). As you move to the left on the chart, specifically as seen from visible light spectrum anchor point these frequencies are 10x times smaller or the wave length are 10x greater. We cannot see anything outside of the visible frequency bands without the aid of some sort of device, such as a radio which interprets the frequency and broadcasts it in a way that is coherent so we are able to make sense of it. The same goes for frequencies that are higher than what can be seen in the visible spectrum, however just like with the radio, we can interpret something with a higher frequency such as X-Rays by way of an X-Ray machine that then displays the output in a coherent manner so we can make sense of it. By the way infrared is interesting as it’s lower than our visible light spectrum also that of the lower astral plane of existence, you know the spirit/ghost realm. The military once designed some infrared goggles that saw into the lower astral realm that needed to be redesigned as the soldiers saw some super disturbing entities and things going on and caused them some serious psychological damage which of course is not a can of worms any military or government is looking to open up. Have a look at what the soldiers in Vietnam saw Seeing Demons In the Dark - Red Night Vision in Vietnam.

As I stated in one of my previous posts Perceptions of Time from the Galactic to that of a Moth that every being experiences life and thereby time as they are inseparable at a pace that is interesting to the consciousness observer. This also means that time travel doesn’t really exist as time is continuous for the consciousness observer but not so for those viewing the time traveller from somewhere else, so I guess it depends from what angle you what to see it from, but that’s another discussion for another time. The fact that time and life are basically one and the same both factors need to be present for phenomena to exist, a temporal environment and a beginning and an end and the pace it experiences its life is based upon its frequency, which means that as outlined in the post that time moves quicker the higher your frequency becomes and slower the lower your frequency becomes. I’m a run on sentence master, maybe I should have become a lawyer.

Anyways, a personal example before my walk-in/substitution/switch out occured in 2013, and since time is controlled on earth more so than probably anywhere else, I can actually notice that the seconds tick by quicker than they did when you were younger, I’d say about 30%-40% quicker. It varies from person to person, however, when I count out seconds when holding a pose on the TRX for example and stare at a clock to reach the amount of time I want to hold my pose for, to my delight, I distinctly see that the seconds going by a lot quicker than when I used to sit beside the clock in my grade 10 chemistry class. I would spend a lot of time watching this thing, the horrifically designed institutional clock, watching in horror how slowly seconds actually took to click by. Also, there’s a saying time flys when you’re having fun, well that is true because fun implies joy, happiness, contentment etc., all higher frequency emotions that would make time as far as the perception of time from the point of view of the consciousness observer go by quicker.

So, what does this all mean, since time is extremely malleable that when a person originally of some higher vibration leaves earth’s orbit to go back to their home planet or somewhere else where another planet with its frequency has influence over the people visiting (when I say people this includes all beings ETs or otherwise in all of their flavours) the REAL frequency when compared to time on earth, NOT perceived frequency of the consciousness observer somewhere else, this is a place where the influence of the earth, perhaps more accurately stated, the earth’s moon and its control over time due to the Van Allen belts, but that’s another story that you can find in a previous post The Moon and its Control over Time is no longer effecting the consciousness observer. All other places have unique frequencies that are specific to wherever they are as ultimately there is no space or time so all material things we can visit must have a unique frequency to exist or be perceived, as something holding the same frequency would in fact be the same thing as the other thing holding the same frequency. As it is frequencies within the 3D canvas of the ether that is in sympathetic resonance to the conscious observer that differentiates one thing from another. This also means that time slippage occurs when compared to earth. Just as aside, I’ve mentioned this in one of my previous posts; crop circles’ main function is to mark a moment in 3D time, not to identify the WHERE but the WHEN the were inscribed. It’s genius actually as these crop circles change as the days pass so you can see if they are still there when you return and also if they’ve changed so you can determine WHEN you are, you can also use groupings of different crop circles in various stages of change to assist in marking your WHERE more precisely, Arcturians love their crop circles by the way.

Wow, talk about going off topic, but anyways, when information flows, it flows, and go with sometimes I say. I’m probably going to have to change the title of this posting at this point I think.

So, I tried to find the mathematician or scientist, philosopher that cited the concept of 3D Cartesian space with 3D time, he explained it very well and accurately, was still a bit complicated to understand when I read his work, but I can’t seem to find his writings anymore on the internet, perhaps someone can point it out to me. I’d know this person’s name if I saw it.

Anyways, there’s actually a series on Netflix that kind of digs into this concept called “Dark Matter”. It digs into 5 dimensional spacetime quite well as there’s this box that never changes location but has the surroundings around this box change in a multitude of parallel timelines, it doesn’t get into the 6 dimensional spacetime model/reality but it does a great job at explaining the 5 dimensional spacetime construct. I’ll get into the difference between 5D and 6D space time in a bit and what the difference is between them. As a side note this has nothing to do with Einstein and his ridiculous theories of relativity and special relativity, talk about mumbo jumbo, anyways I digress. Someone on staff who assisted with the writing of this Netflix series knows what they’re talking about. This series depicts 3 dimensions of space, Cartesian space, which everyone understands I think, but they also talk about 2 dimensions of time, not 3, but just 2, but two is a stepping stone, a very big stepping stone to understanding 3 dimensional time. 2 dimensional time means parallel timelines which represent the same time as the current one that you find yourself in where a multitude of yous are doing different things parallel to you, those with the most similar frequency to you are doing very similar things to you currently where other versions of you, let’s say the version like that depicted in the Christmas Movie “Family Man” a movie made in the year 2000 where Jack Campbell (played by Nicolas Cage) experienced a life where he didn’t go to London to pursue a career in investment banking 13 years prior but instead returned the next day to come back to the love of his life where he went on to marry his then/now wife in that timeline, Kate Reynolds or Kate Campbell (played by Téa Leoni). This is an example of parallel timelines where the nexus point occurred 13 years ago and where his life moved in a radically different direction due to one decision he made 13 years prior (A glimpse of a life he could have had as stated by Cash (Played by Don Cheadle)) this is merely an example of 2 dimensions of time within the 3D time matrix excepting one critical element that being perceived location, but we’ll get into that now.

So let’s move to incorporate that very critical element into our model and what a 3D time matrix actually consists of. I’m going to try to give an example so that it can be visualized by anyone reading this post. Think of a filing cabinet that holds all your files or papers but for the purposes of this explanation without any file folders just papers stacked from the front to the back in a filing cabinet drawer. Now, let’s say you take out the very first piece of paper from the front of the filing cabinet and hold it up. This piece of paper would represent one point or vantage point in Cartesian space, for every parallel timeline and what is contained therein as seen from the material plane or from one specific vantage point in every direction. For visualization purposes lets say a point where you could stand and see the outside world from, a point where you can turn your head 360 degrees in all directions and take in all you can see. Don’t focus on the fact its you standing there observing, focus on the fact that you can observe whats around from this particular point and not some other point down the street. So now back to the piece of paper, this piece of paper in your hand would represent all material things that would be observable from this particular point on the street in 3D (Cartesian space) across all parallel timelines. For example, let’s say there’s a past (not parallel) timeline where 5 years ago a nuclear bomb was dropped somewhere around the point you are observing from (Assuming they exist of course, but not relevant for this example), then of course this spot where you’re standing and observing from would at this time (ie. March 17th, 2025) look a lot different than the reality, where there was no bomb dropped, it would look as it does to you right now. Just thought of another series with this concept “Man in the High Castle” - Germany wins WWII version of reality. So this paper you’re holding in your hand represents all the versions of parallel timelines, meaning the time in those parallel timelines where the time on your watch including the day, month, and year are identical to yours currently from the exact spot you are observing your surroundings from.

Now let’s add the 3rd dimension of time to this example. Since that paper in your hand from the filing cabinet represents each moment of time in each parallel reality, it would also represent all the options for all those experiencing their independent realities held on that sheet of paper specific to that one location you are viewing things from, that could be different people as you wouldn’t be standing there in other timelines, but someone else might. Of course the structure around that particular location where you stand and observe from would differ depending on which parallel timeline you find yourself in and when a decision is made to do something by you and/or the collective unconscious then this would move you to the next piece of paper in the filing cabinet. However, for the purposes of this example at this point we are not changing our location from which we observe our surroundings. Each paper in the filing cabinet going from the front door to the back represents time passing or you moving into a future where things as seen from this point, as it would if you stood at a street corner observing cars on the road passing by, represents you going through the papers in a filing cabinet but only those points on those subsequent papers with options available to you that make sense in your particular timeline as each timeline could have radically different options available to them as well as slightly different options.

It is important to understand the fundamental part to this is that you are not changing your location as changing your location then puts you into a completely new filing cabinet as each filing cabinet represents a different point in Cartesian space with a different location or point of observance. So the entire 3D time matrix from one point in Cartesian space would look something like this, with every decision you/collective unconscious changes what is viewable from that point in Cartesian space. If you wanted to stay within the original filing cabinet than you would have to make sure your viewing location never changes, but since that is not how life goes, we are in fact jumping from filing cabinet to filing cabinet to a point in a filing cabinet that is representative of that which is observable from that point in Cartesian space and the timeline or paper in the sequence of papers in the filing cabinet that contains the options that are relevant to your respective timeline. So if you were on paper 100 in a filing cabinet and you moved a step to the right you would move to paper 101 in another filing cabinet and a point on that paper that matched your current position in the parallel timeline, a position very similar to the position on the 100th paper of the previous filing cabinet.

Okay so, I guess I’m the tangent master or I have ADHD beyond, which doesn’t exist but again a topic for another time. My original title was “Organic Portals - Demonic / Technological - Insight into the consubstantial nature of Body and Spirit”

Well I didn’t even get there, at all, but since I’ve been told that my specialties are portal spoofing and timelines I guess its no surprise I ventured into what is an easy comfortable topic for me.

I’ll continue with the what I intended to write about in the next one, before I get to the white board detective analysis of signs and signals and how they can be interpreted.