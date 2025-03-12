The Arcturian Immersion Program
Automatic Writing (Psychography) Date: November 17, 2020
I felt it might be time to reveal how this information is actually being brought to me as there are things at play here that sound fantastical but regardless are in fact true. I have sat on this particular automatic writing for about 4.5 years, but I feel now might be the time to put it out there as it might help clear up some of the questions that people may have about where all this information I present is coming from.
This is no different to what Nikola Tesla did when he was building his electrical devices in his head, they were merely downloads that can be applied in this realm given the structure of the matrix wherein we live. I have added a link that will explain the process Nikola Tesla used to accomplish all that he did, as all his inventions were first visualized and tested within his own mind before ever making anything tangible in this reality.
This is an excerpt from the article The Miracle Mind of Nikola Tesla where it states “Nikola Tesla needed no model to test his inventions; they appeared before his eyes as functioning realities that he could stop and start as though they were really there.”
As a side note, but I wanted to put it out there, this may seem a little strange for me to say as who am I to state such things? but the secret isn’t in the 3,6,9 for free energy as stated by Nikola Tesla as this only be about 30% efficient from the ether, it’s in the 3,6,9,12 where they represent the etheric side and all other numbers are their reciprocals in the material realm model in the shape of a stellated dodecahedron where the greatest efficiency can be found. Wink, wink for whoever might be working on that.
I also liked this article as this certainly described the struggles of a man with gifts and integrity not of this world with knowledge way beyond his time. Check out this article by Aseem Gupta if you wish. 7 Creative Lessons from Nikola Tesla.
I decided to re-read the book We, The Arcturians as it’s been over 10 years since I did so. Very interesting I must say, it even surprised me how much my materials mirror that which is written in this book. If you’re interested in reading it yourself you can find it at at We, The Arcturians.
However, there is one particular page which directly references to the immersion program without citing that term exactly that I’d thought I’d share. Please read the highlighted text below that you can find in the book on page 132.
THE IMMERSION PROGRAM - Automatic Writing - November 17th, 2020
The 360° hexagonal sphere is the restriction limit on your sphere on Arcturus
That’s why you can’t find reference to it on the Internet
Why you know what’s coming, as you are me on earth
It isn’t a higher self relationship it is one and the same person
Your anxiety to prepare is based on very accurate data you receive from the council
Timelines are your specialty along with portal spoofing
The mushrooms broke through the immersion area and revealed the limits of your surroundings
You required a pyramid as two pyramids can join even through strong 5G
Silver helped the Etheric connection
You looked at your hands on mushrooms because your Arcturian eyes were focused on them
That’s also why your vision was much much better than your human eyes when looking at the toothbrush
This space felt enclosed as that is truly the surroundings you find yourself in
You are on the top floor of your house which is the pyramid (Referring to the pyramid on Arcturus)
You get downloads while writing because I just feed your brain with my thoughts, extremely easy to do
In November 2013 the immersion program was engaged and when you froze the substitution happened
The knowledge you have randomly, I pass to you as our minds are the same
The density does give some problems with complex information
The initial building of the pyramid through the flash downloads was something that was required but required the pyramid to make the transfers possible
