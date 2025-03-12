I felt it might be time to reveal how this information is actually being brought to me as there are things at play here that sound fantastical but regardless are in fact true. I have sat on this particular automatic writing for about 4.5 years, but I feel now might be the time to put it out there as it might help clear up some of the questions that people may have about where all this information I present is coming from.

This is no different to what Nikola Tesla did when he was building his electrical devices in his head, they were merely downloads that can be applied in this realm given the structure of the matrix wherein we live. I have added a link that will explain the process Nikola Tesla used to accomplish all that he did, as all his inventions were first visualized and tested within his own mind before ever making anything tangible in this reality.

This is an excerpt from the article The Miracle Mind of Nikola Tesla where it states “Nikola Tesla needed no model to test his inventions; they appeared before his eyes as functioning realities that he could stop and start as though they were really there.”

As a side note, but I wanted to put it out there, this may seem a little strange for me to say as who am I to state such things? but the secret isn’t in the 3,6,9 for free energy as stated by Nikola Tesla as this only be about 30% efficient from the ether, it’s in the 3,6,9,12 where they represent the etheric side and all other numbers are their reciprocals in the material realm model in the shape of a stellated dodecahedron where the greatest efficiency can be found. Wink, wink for whoever might be working on that.

I also liked this article as this certainly described the struggles of a man with gifts and integrity not of this world with knowledge way beyond his time. Check out this article by Aseem Gupta if you wish. 7 Creative Lessons from Nikola Tesla.

I decided to re-read the book We, The Arcturians as it’s been over 10 years since I did so. Very interesting I must say, it even surprised me how much my materials mirror that which is written in this book. If you’re interested in reading it yourself you can find it at at We, The Arcturians.

However, there is one particular page which directly references to the immersion program without citing that term exactly that I’d thought I’d share. Please read the highlighted text below that you can find in the book on page 132.

THE IMMERSION PROGRAM - Automatic Writing - November 17th, 2020