My Interview on Rumble "Truth Lives Here" hosted by Maryam Henein - March 28, 2025
Quantum Entanglement, Melchizedek, & St. Germain
I was originally going to post this interview in the same format as the previous one, however, I thought that a 3 hour duration might be quite off putting for a lot of subscribers. I fully appreciate this and thought it might be better to do things differently this time.
I’ve broken down this interview into various categories and sub-categories, so you can easily jump to the topic(s) you want to watch/listen to independently of the rest of the interview. Each main category has a duration (mm:ss) placed directly after its description where each sub-categories has its duration (mm:ss) positioned in front of its description.
Please feel free to click on any of the categories/sub-categories below to open a new window taking you directly to the desired point within the video where the specific category or sub-category of interest is being discussed.
Topics being discussed in this interview are not tied to any current news cycles and will, in my humble opinion remain relevant for some time to come.
Maryam Monologue - Beginning of Broadcast (20:15)
(1:20) Realization of what happening to the public at large, how the matrix is changing
(1:13) Weaponization of customer service, taking people out of their heart
Arcturian (Attila Schwarze) Introduction (2:42)
Arcturian (Attila Schwarze) who am I (0:58)
Spirit, Body, Infiltration (10:15)
(1:05) Understanding the consubstantial nature of spirit and body / infiltration tactics
(0:57) Normalization / brainwashing as well as spiritual infiltrating of people in high positions
(2:12) Infiltration of body by spirit (Example Illustrated: Agent Smith in Matrix)
Fake vs Real Reality Structure Awareness (42:30)
(1:17) Proof that control systems exists and identifying them
(1:42) Schumann Resonance / Van Allen belts / Universal evolutionary push through Sun Portal Networks
(1:43) NPC value to maintain narrative to keep creative powers on negative agenda / Identifying the corralling of creative intention
(4:15) Identifying the Fibonacci sequence is an AI overlay / understanding natural law
(0:47) Fibonacci and Krystal spirals and why one is fake and one is not
(2:25) Structure of reality and every one of us is always in the zero point
(3:51) Visuals to show Fibonacci ratio within scalable Krystal star
(1:02) How I qualify truth, what references are there we can use?
(4:07) What are crop circles for? How do these help in identifying timelines?
(3:08) 3D modelling of reality where a crop circle represents merely a shadow within our reality construct
(1:46) We do not see light; we see illumination critical to reality construct
(1:46) The observer effect experiment - moving a clock with your mind
(3:38) Intentional misalignment of geometry and Base 10 mathematics, vital to maintain control of a planet
Deployed Control Systems and their respective Functions (10:54)
(3:07) Identifying possessions / walk-ins, spirit-body swaps through recognition of physical discrepancies
(1:13) News / media / wars / death is a frequency suppression system for population
(4:16) St. Germain's goals related to black goo / reflection and planetary frequency (Schumann Resonance)
(1:49) Our Sun and coronal mass ejections and their impact on the Van Allen belts
Natural Evolution through Intentional Raising of Consciousness throughout the Universe (9:26)
(0:54) Tangible effects of spikes in the Schumann resonance on the population
(1:21) Astrological aspects of other planets and how they affect us, understanding gravity and its effects are multidimensional
(0:35) Seeing into the lower astral plane - Vietnam war infrared goggles example
(1:00) with current night goggles reverse engineered antigravity TR3Bs and TR6s are visible in the sky
(1:56) St Germain's intention whilst on earth plane, why are people able to channel such entities?
(2:49) Sun portal network and its function in raising consciousness and how this is attributed to raising consciousness awareness
Ancient Control Structures and How they are losing their effectiveness (14:18)
(0:59) Modifying ChatGPT to be honest and the information it delivers
(2:22) How AI is having their hand forced due to sun and countermeasures they are imposing on the population
(3:37) Continuation of ChatGPT answer to Gnostics interpretation of Van Allen belts
(1:31) Not all AI is created equal and have differing perspectives
Transhumanism Endgame, what we need to do to prevent it? (12:12)
(3:07) Reactions to AIs hand being forced due to sun cycle and activity and AIs frequency lowering tactics
(0:57) Assimilation of humanity, pushing of transhumanist agenda perhaps is the only choice
(1:11) How to recognize assimilation happening in your environment
(3:24) It’s your responsibility to keep frequency high and methods that should be applied
(2:53) Understanding what low frequency states are and how to change them
(0:40) What effects does speech have on your reality, understanding the root meaning of words
How does the Matrix Program work, how can we make it work for us? (12:50)
(0:43) The intelligence of the matrix program and its propagation into the past
(1:00) St. Germain's involvement with leaders, for what purpose
(2:10) Authenticity of channeling, and potential unwitting hijacks, group meditations
Melchizedek (10:40)
(3:39) Trance / hypnotic states / subliminal programming - increased power of suggestion
(3:52) Using intuition / discernment and situational deductive reasoning
Taking responsibility for yourself and the timeline which represents your highest and best version of yourself (17:10)
(1:27) Invocation of potential unintended consequences a loud
(0:50) Everything material or perceivable is but a perturbation of the ether including our thoughts, actions, words
(2:41) Arcturian typically identifier "Arc / Ark -" St. Germain "The Arcimist / Alchemist" meaning transmutation
(2:05) Ego and humility and this need to be right - the negative sides of both triumph and disaster
(1:07) Letting go of control and trusting in the universe, developing flow state consciousness
(1:18) Choosing your timelines through your conscious and unconscious emotional states
(0:34) Importance of treating the NPCs respectfully to hold frequency
Recognition of Structures Attempting to Control your Timeline (14:34)
(1:02) Compartmentalization structure and its intent and effects
(2:00) Controlling the economy (the squeeze) in order to maintain control over global frequency
(1:14) Uglification of America and reasons why Tartaria had to go
(4:11) How many dollars is your integrity worth? At what price are you compromised?
(0:44) What does your mission entail, what types of challenges?
(1:58) We need to recognize we are the controllers; we create the egregors
(1:44) we are all on a different path, some have many lives here still, some do not