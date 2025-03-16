License plates are general reminders as you’re not in a car all the time so it’s hard to be specific

The license plates of a personalized nature are personalized for you but only generally. Ones that don’t resonate with you, ignore. You know the feeling when it’s meant for you

Generally walking around your neighbourhood plates are not good to look at as these are repetitive and not good for indicators, so you can start looking at these.

Yes we use words in commercials or on trucks, absolutely. Or animals, look up what the spirit animal description is when one comes into your site that you feel has meaning, or is unusual.

Typically you’ll always recognize if your mental disposition is neutral what are messages and what are not

Numbers during the day are great too. So far we have 144 – yes, and 441 - no (as in you’re incorrect with what you say or think) not negatively incorrect, OPPOSITE it is true.

Make a list of things that are important for feedback nothing too complicated to start so we can start off giving more indicators a list of six would be a good start for you to become comfortable with.

(The following is the list that I drafted in order to designate the signals and their meaning with respect to whatever I am thinking or saying at the time when I see or read the following and make note of how my guides feel about what I’m thinking or saying, doing exactly what they are supposed to do, guide you in the direction that provides the best learning opportunities for me at that time)

144 - YES (typically meaning that whatever I’m thinking or saying is in fact correct)

441 - NO (in fact what I’m thinking is incorrect however, not just incorrect but the actual opposite of what I’m thinking or saying is the truth) an example of this was when I completed a lesson, and it was 4:41 pm on the clock when I said “I’ll see you next week”, I actually made a note of that, and Covid locked everything down that well, so that no longer happened, so the opposite was true.

555 – OVERTHINKING (Being over analytical and not seeing the situation for what it’s supposed to be representing in my life)

444 - TRUST YOUR INTUITION (If I have a gut feeling about something, however I am unsure, this would be confirmation to trust in that, this would normally appear when the decision is of an important nature)

321 - SLOW DOWN (Trying to accomplish something or trying to move through something to quickly or am rushing things that are not required to this time)

123 - SPEED UP (Mostly due to too much procrastination with respect to something specific, or an inaction with a particular thing that requires action, they are encouraging me to move on something as a greater priority, whatever I’m thinking about or talking about is that item I need to get moving on)

181 - IMPORTANT (Whatever I’m thinking about or talking about or doing is important and its a signal that I should do or pay attention to whatever it is that is being referenced at the time)

818 - NOT IMPORTANT (Whatever I’m thinking about or talking about or doing is not important and its a signal that I should probably spend my time on something else rather than that which I’m doing, thinking about doing or talking about)

I was planning to send this out before having to drop my car off for servicing, however, I ran out of time. I’m very happy I didn’t as whilst driving I got some great signals that managed to take pictures of, it’s always a good sign at least for me when I get two individualized plates next to each other that make sense together, which is exactly what happened today. In my next posting I will go through step by step similar to what you would see on a detective show so to piece these nuggets together and their meaning.