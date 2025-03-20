Well, let’s see if I can keep this material somewhat on point this time as it relates to the title, unlike last time. I feel since the topic is extremely important so I feel I shouldn’t have as many issues. I would like to inform you that about three weeks ago from the date of this writing there has been a technological intervention done on me that has quantifiably opened by 7th chakra which now allows for information to flow through me much more seamlessly, and effortlessly.

In response to a video posted by Stew Peters a few days ago, I decided to respond in the chat trying to convey information about the concept of possession both traditional and technological which is being employed all over the place. I will elaborate on the contents I wrote in the reply here, in this writing as there is only so much one can write in a response to a video before people tune out and stop reading. I also find that reading extremely long comments isn’t something I do often either, so I thought it might be better to perhaps make a post about it here on Substack as the audience I feel is more inclined to read longer and more concise explanations.

The item I wish to address today is that we assume the person we are dealing with, or talking to is always the same person inside with same spirit guiding that person, meaning, as an example let’s say your wife or your husband that you say goodbye to in the morning as they leave is the very same person you greet when they arrive back home later in the evening. This is obviously normal, a healthy mindset, and something we would routinely expect. However, in a sense this is also programming, we are programmed on a daily basis through dealing with a lot of the same people we know, that appear to be the people we know, so we assume they are, and most often they are in fact just that. This is all very normal and reasonable, however, (I bet everyone saw that word coming, either that or the word “but”) this isn’t always the case and when you are dealing with very important people (POI) this can very well not be the norm, but more the exception.

Infiltration of a society, through utilizing means of influence over key people, in key roles has been done since time and memorial, back in the day, I mean way back in the day before back in the day, during the reign of people such as Julius Caesar or Alexander the Great, probably at that time mostly through traditional demonic possession techniques which were, and are currently still being employed in various ways. One, that I am personally very familiar with is being with someone who either got drunk or high on some mind altering substance that in turn lowered their frequency enough so they were by ways of sympathetic resonance a match to a lower astral entity. Indications that this has happened are most easily detected in a person’s face and its structure, as embodied demons try to alter the body to whatever extent they can to portrait they own self image through the body they’ve taken over, they can manipulate the facial muscles quite a bit in very minor ways but in aggregate they appear sometimes radically different to the original person’s face, it’s quite something to experience. These methods of possession are not really what someone, or some group would employ to try and infiltrate someone. As these type of possessions are typically extremely temporary, 1-2 hours at most, but nonetheless can become very dangerous for the people around them, and for the host’s body they are occupying.

Another common method is by having these people participate in demonic rituals, either by force or by consent. Black magic rituals typically have a particular demonic entity prepped to take over the targeted subjects spirit.

There are in fact at least six books, probably way more we don’t even know about that are extremely dangerous books, referred to as grimoires. They contain truly what can be referred to as black magic books of spells, and if the contents therein are spoken aloud will in fact summon a specific demon to take possession of the host’s body under certain predetermined circumstances for much longer periods of time, if not permanently! I’m am most certainly not joking! Click on the link if you wish to view a YouTube video that describes such practices Most Powerful Forbidden Books of All Time. I would advise everyone not to try to get ahold of these books or any copies thereof as this isn’t something you want to f*ck around with.

So that being said, wouldn’t it make sense that lower astral entities or groups of entities that work together, the lower astral cabal and our cabal here, or many of the cabal factions who are looking to control the realm of the living, They’re looking to control this realm and the lower astral realm which are essentially joined at the hip. The first tier demonic realm can actually be seen if you happen to own the very first infrared goggles the US Army issued during the Vietnam war. The soldiers that had the misfortune of being issued these goggles to use on the battlefield got more than they bargained for certainly. Seeing Demons In the Dark - Red Night Vision in Vietnam.

Our plane of existence, the realm of the living in which we reside is merely one level up from the first demonic realm (See chart below) when compared to the visible light spectrum. Our plane of existence does overlap with theirs in specific areas due the low frequency ingrained in some locations within our realm. Even though, as I have stated there is no space nor time, there are only frequencies and frequency maps that define the perceived locations of these frequencies that are observed by the consciousness observer and/or collective unconscious. These perceived locations do have frequencies that have been assigned, and if these frequencies are low enough than there is great potential for a sympathetic resonant frequency to match with it where you might find real lower astral disturbances, in places where haunted houses, cemeteries, hospitals, psychiatric wards find themselves, practically anywhere where a lot of suffering has taken place. Most of these secret satanic rituals take, and have taken place in predetermined locations which continue to affect our material plane of existence at these specific locations.

So back to my original reply to that Stew Peters video I mentioned earlier, and the point that I was trying to make.

A lot of our “supposed” leaders (using that term as loosely as humanly possible) and/or key people running this world, exuding some perceived power they have over us, those who believe they do, are in fact demonically possessed, and do not resemble the original person they were merely a short while ago. These possessions could have happened by way of traditional means through utilization of one of these books I mentioned, or in other cases through technological means, readily available today one such tech is through the use of scalar technologies. I mention this as an example as this came up in a recent conversation I had. I was asked to look at particular company’s website with respect to these scalar “healing” technologies, and I must admit, I laughed. This is such an evil organization, it’s hard to believe they don’t realize or maybe they do and don’t think the people would pick up on, the sheer amount of giveaways/tells that are evil on their website is mind-blowing, have a look at EE Systems.

Let us play a game and use their website for practice, to help you better identify who is shady and who is not or doesn’t appear to be. Go ahead and see how many occultist things you can identify on their website, I’d be curious to see what you find please leave in the comments if you feel so inclined. I think I found 8 super obvious ones. I’ll start you off with one to get the ball rolling, it’s in the name EE Systems. When inverted it reads, 33 Systems, often shown in Hollywood movies on a digital display screen like that of a digital display clock, sometimes seen in a mirror as EE, inversion is I think their way of being clever and obscuring things, lol. There’s a start, happy hunting.

If you’re going to click on one link today may I suggest you click on this one as they tell you on CNN no less, I mean can you get more mainstream than that? The dude Harari states that now, in the 21st century humans are in fact hackable animals. Yuval Noah Harari: Humans are now hackable animals. Meaning we can be controlled.

Okay, so now that we’ve got that out of the way, let’s talk about the why, and the who, meaning why would anyone want to take control over this planet? and who would have the means to do so?

To answer this question we will have to go back at least 12,500 current earth years. This fight goes back much much further back in time than merely 12,500 years, as I mentioned in many of my other posts and since time is extremely malleable I’m picking this amount of time to go back to as this is when the moon was initially installed. It is a busted up Andromedan biosphere ship with an after market installed lunar surface projector around its haul to make it appear like a celestial body. If you don’t believe me than please have a look at these two links, the first, my research on the Moon The Moon (Part 1) based on information only garnered from Google (Top line only), Wikipedia and/or NASA so to show what type of outlier our moon is when compared to every other moon in our solar system and the fact they can’t hide it on websites virtually entirely controlled by the cabal. As well, have a look at this video done by Crrow777 originally where he filmed our moon with at 200 frames per second so it becomes very clear to see the refresh rate of the moon’s monitor/projector Lunar Wave Filmed at 200fps. As mentioned this was installed along with the matrix frequency suppression control system by virtue of the Etheric AI or probably more accurately stated, the Etheric AI controlling those that installed it and coincident to the establishment of the Van Allen radiation belts around earth, therewith giving themselves control over time itself as perceived by everyone living on earth. The Moon and its Control over Time

Earth in its current state is merely involved in a continuation of the Orion Wars, basically “Star Wars” but for real, when they state right at the beginning of the movie that these events (implying fictitious) happened a long time ago in a galaxy far, far away, well I can’t speak to the fact that it started in a galaxy far, far away, but who knows, I wasn’t there, not that I remember anyways, but a long time ago, well this I can certainly whole heartedly can get behind. Now the who, what, where, when, and most importantly the why are the questions I’d like to answer.

This all started way back probably a million if not way more years ago, no one knows exactly as time cannot be measured in the traditional sense and everyones’ perception of time passing varies. It actually just came to me as I’m writing this, it did start in a galaxy far, far away as the those big dragons, known as the Alpha Draconians are said to have originated from the Andromedan galaxy I believe. I did look up the Alpha Draconian’s planet, didn’t serach hard enough to find where they originated from however I found a page that refers to the Alpha Draconians as a superior reptilian race who are loosely identified as “Tiamatians” Alpha Draconians as Timatians.

I’m going to interject here with something people should be aware of, a lot of these “fringe” websites, actually contain a lot of truths as well as fiction, discernment required. This concept was mentioned in the first MIB movie where Tommy Lee Jones grabbed these so called hot sheets Men In Black (1997) - Newspaper Scene in order to inform himself about the actual news rather than that which the New York Times was presenting. Another thought to ponder if you were to explore a website like Fandom let’s say specific to the intricacies of Star Wars as an example, Star Wars - Encyclopedia, they explain how every character ties into every other character in all the situations they’ve encountered throughout a myriad of generations, a web of connections so large that if it were fake it would be in my opinion almost impossible to put together where finding inconsistencies in their stories is extremely rare. This type of complexity if it were all fake would boggle the mind as to how smart those people would have to be to make it all up. Our media is to control the minds of the people that’s all, and the amount of contradictions in our media also boggles the mind in a totally different way, where I’m sure quite often you ask yourself, how stupid do they think we are?

So back to the Tiamatians of course from the planet Tiamat. I knew they were living there or at least stationed there but not named as the main inhabitants of the planet. Well, to be honest, that fits perfectly with what I was going to write.

When the flood happened about 12,500 earth years ago on the heals of the destruction of the planet Tiamat as depicted in the film Lucy LUCY (Time Travel Scene) cued at timecode 2:15 of the clip, where the fake moon was also put in place how it was perfectly built and crafted to create solar eclipses as it’s exactly 400 times smaller than the sun but 400 times further from the sun than from the earth surface, they show this in the scene link to the scene above, I’m sure that the moon fitting exactly in front of the sun is just some super coincidental thing.

Solar eclipses are a time when strong intentions, both positive and negative can be very effective and are unhindered by the dominant power of the sun, as the sun dominates everything in the solar system energetically as one might expect. I find it interesting that they fired up CERN during our last solar eclipse on April 8, 2024 during the entire duration of the event, probably just a coincidence, probably having nothing to do with bringing in demons from the underworld, infrared and below through portals which would have happened to have been the best time to open such portals.

By the way, in this movie, Lucy, the main actress Scarlet Johansson who gets inundated with a substance called CPH4 eventually turns into black goo as it consumes her and she then subsequently finds her way into every technological system on earth, controlling everything at will all at once.

The movie also has done a good job representing that which I was talking about in my last post with respect to our 6-dimensional reality, in this case they are showing the 4th & 6th dimensions of spacetime. The difference in this structure as appose to the other reference I made with respect to the series “Dark Matter” in my previous post, she is not moving in cartesian space at all so stationary on one timeline but moving backwards in time so the 3rd dimension of time or 6th dimension of spacetime, so in this case there are no parallel timelines being explored. She’s sitting on an office chair the entire time traveling back in time on a single timeline. If you watch the clip in the link above from the beginning to the 2:15 TC marker you can see how her position, in cartesian space on earth isn’t changing at all, only her immediate surroundings going back millions of years into the past.

In the movie and the clip provided, I do not agree with the fact that there was a collision of two celestial bodies, as there is no evidence to that fact that I know of, as well a natural incident such as two celestial bodies colliding wouldn’t create any controversy, nor questions. However, if they showed a space ship presumably from thousands of years ago firing a high intensity laser beam at a planet, splitting it in two, they might get people asking some unwanted questions, so I can understand why they did it the way they did. Regardless, they certainly show that a planet was destroyed and that some stuff from the planet fell on the earth and indicated that it was important to the story of humanity. Well since Lucy in the movie eventually becomes black goo, then that might just be something to look into for the inquisitive mind.

Okay, so now back to the flood, when Tiamat was destroyed, so I claim, please have a look at this link with respect to who/what Tiamat was in Mesopotamian mythology Tiamat - the Mythology thereof, one thing I found very interesting whilst reading this page under the subheading of “Death” it states … ”After dividing her body in two, he used one half to form the heavens, arranging the Sun, Moon, and constellations. From the other half, he formed earth, creating the mountains and continents. Marduk reigned over both.” First off, how exactly do you divide a celestial body into two? I do like the part where it states, upon her death he arranged, the Sun, Moon and the Constellations, I’m not as concerned about the constellations part as that would mean that he’d be able to rearrange the entire galaxy, doubt that, or he moved the earth around so the constellations no longer fit with our current astrology, that sounds more feasible. However, arranging the moon to fit the sun, now, that I believe could be done, and was in fact done. As I’ve claimed in past posts the moon was placed in earth’s orbit after Tiamat’s destruction. I’m quite sure I’m not alone on this position. However, given the destruction of a large planet within the inner planets of the solar system, something needed to be done to stabilize the orbits of the inner planets (Book of Enoch mentions exactly this) as the gravitational dynamics which isn’t limited to our density alone of the inner planets would have changed considerably after losing the concentrated mass of Tiamat. They would have been required to balance out the inner planets, either by way of installing our moon or by some other means if they were interested in our solar system remaining intact. In order to keep the earth in its orbit around the sun as well as the other inner planets, those being Mars, Venus and Mercury.

Our moon is so oversized when compared to the other planets, the moons mass is paramount in adjusting the orbit of the earth around the sun, as well as adding much needed mass to the inner solar system for stability, no doubt all the orbits were slightly adjusted as well, especially given the fact they wanted to make certain that our moon is able to provide us the solar eclipses they so desired. It also states right at the beginning that …”Tiamat was sometimes portrayed as a serpent or dragon” … Like I said in my most recent posts, I have a soft spot for the dragons, well, it seemed that Marduk didn’t like them none too much, in this link to Wikipedia ( I know false info but in this case maybe not) Bel and the Dragon under the subsection of The Dragon, it cites … “The king says that, unlike Bel, the dragon is a clear example of a live animal.” referring to the fact that killing an animal is okay as they are but lower creatures not seen as equals.

Something that I found, that is no doubt more interesting. I’m certain that which I’m about to write will be a bit controversial to say the least as I believe that the book of Revelation is not what it claims to be. in Revelation 12: of the KVJ Bible they seem to address Tiamat, the dragons and the flood. What’s odd is Revelation is supposed to be about what is to come, not what has already happened.

I must admit I haven’t read the bible in its entirety, I have read bits and pieces. I did read the chapters in Revelation more recently as many are saying we are entering the end times. so that being said, I thought I’d give it a read, even though the bible regardless which version is but an interpretation of the original texts written in Ancient Greek, meaning, that we must place our trust in the translator, and that he was in fact truthful and accurate, and had allegiance to the texts held within the original version and was not compromised by someone or some sort of agenda. The bible was translated into multiple languages, so I wonder if they were done using the original Ancient Greek scribes or off of some original translation. This is something that Ammon Hillman speaks about, a very well known translator of Ancient Greek and he cites this point exactly, and states that the original translations are not accurate and do not represent what’s currently in the bible in Ancient Greek. I’m so shocked, NOT, but I digress.

I had no intention of getting into bible scripture but after reviewing Revelation 12, I went back to review Revelation 1 as the thought that came to me, if this has already happened then perhaps there’s something in Revelation 1 that may indicate that its historical rather than prophetic.

Revelation 1

8I am Alpha and Omega, the beginning and the ending, saith the Lord, which is, and which was, and which is to come, the Almighty.

It does mention that it’s the beginning as well as the end, in fact it could mean anything in between as well, really. So by all accounts this could have been the beginning as much as the end. Please fee free to correct me if I’m interpreting this incorrectly, and do point me in the right direction if you wish to educate me on this fact, but that’s certainly something that is contained therein, let’s move on to Revelation 12.

I only want to address the last part of Revelation 12, as I find this interesting.

Revelation 12:15 - 12:17

15And the serpent cast out of his mouth water as a flood after the woman, that he might cause her to be carried away of the flood. 16And the earth helped the woman, and the earth opened her mouth, and swallowed up the flood which the dragon cast out of his mouth. 17And the dragon was wroth with the woman, and went to make war with the remnant of her seed, which keep the commandments of God, and have the testimony of Jesus Christ.

Let me offer my own personal interpretation and summary to the above. The serpent / dragon, despite being referred to differently are clearly the same entity and represent the mass of water that travelled from Tiamat to the earth responsible for the great flood which in turn, or in addition, carried with it the black goo specific to that of the planet Tiamat. Please click this link to see a video by Harald Kautz Vella (Black Goo) AI, Archons Video, & NASA's Deep Dark Secret. As mentioned previously, black goo is not inherently bad and is found in every planet concentrated along the leylines of each respective planet, one could say its the blood of the planet, which is a direct reflection of the emotional state in aggregate, a mirror if you will, of all that which lives upon her or within her at all times. This particular black goo representing the emotions of the beings that were on planet Tiamat when it was destroyed would have at the time of its destruction held the emotional states in aggregate of all those who were living on or in the planet Tiamat at the time until such a time that these emotions could be addressed by someone else or somewhere else. The inhabitants of Tiamat during its destruction would have logically held emotions such as fear, hate, confusion and anger, very strong emotions. So, if one comes in contact with this particular version of black goo. It will change you to match what it feels and will shut down four of your seven chakras, the first, fourth, fifth, and seventh chakras and will make you become aggressive (to the point where you would murder someone without remorse, Harald talks about this feeling as he’s experienced it as well in a hotel once), you would also lack empathy, and look to be sexually violent. The depositing of this black goo on the surface of the earth would have and did as Revelation 12 scripture states “make war with the remnant of her seed”, meaning all that came in contact with it, changing those who were peace loving people with all seven chakras open and functioning as those described above, who would have been changed to be people that are aggressive to the point of murdering without hesitation, heartless, total lack of empathy for another, and becoming sexually violent. This suggests that the traits of those that followed the ten commandments, the good people, would have chosen to oppose men like Jesus and what he stood for as they would have changed into a different breed essentially, no longer human in my opinion.

I spent many hours researching the origin of our moon in scripture and discovered scripture specific to the moon and its travel time around the earth, way too many references to be of no importance found in the Book of Enoch. I found it very curious as the detail about the moon was extreme, to say the least, so much so, to me it seemed like it was was describing to the people for the first time what this moon thing they’re going to be witnessing in the sky is all about, and when and where the people of the earth could expect to see it.

However, to do this topic justice and really analyze the Book of Enoch, as it is far to complex to go into in this posting. I will try to do it at a later date. If you’re so inclined have a look at the Book of Enoch and read the story of The Creators, The Watchers, and the Fallen Angels and read the instances specific to the installation of the moon, let me know what you think and tell me it’s not weird. After only reading a few dozen pages and searching for the word moon throughout and reading those passages, I completely understand why this book couldn’t remain in the bible as it exposes what truly happened during this time, and the opening a of can of worms of this magnitude would not be overly supportive to the other books found in the bible series. However, due to its complexity I will have to leave it for now.

SIGNS & SIGNALS

So let’s shift gears here entirely. The following is an example of something I will be addressing in my next post where I do a deep dive into reading signs and signals that are given to us all, probably on a daily basis, to assist in our understanding and assist in keeping our attention on those things that align with our higherselves and our mission here in life that nudge us to stay on the agreed upon path before we entered into this life whether we arrived here directly through source itself or by way of immersion technology. Otherwise, in my opinion, finding ones path by accident without any aide might be next to impossible, I feel we require some divine timing or some serious trust in our intuition to achieve our goals. So, let me throw in a small teaser and what I could decipher from just one license plate back in 2020. This is well before the times where I understood there were signals or signs being shown to us daily where I understood how much information can be garnered from all these signs and signals around us about a month after my automatic writing referring to Signals - Given from Guides. This particular plate stood out to me only because of the 666, nothing else.

I now find this license plate rather interesting as it contains a lot of symbolism and connections that can be strung together. I’ll go into the specifics of what you could look for in these signs and signals that may make it easier for you. I’m not for a second saying I’ve discovered all the meanings contained therein or in anything I’ve decoded, however, this is what I pieced together thus far from this particular image after the fact many years later. Also keep in mind everyone has different goals that they’ve set for themselves so you may receive signs for different reasons entirely, and through other means. I also don’t remember what I was thinking at the time of viewing this plate which is also typically extremely important. I will have multiple images to show in my next post, which in some cases contains two license plates side by side in one picture that work well together and do give greater meaning with respect to other signs and symbols weighing in, that typically follow in rather short order, with practice and discernment being aware of these things this will help to educate you for the path that lies ahead.

This was an interesting one, even though at the time I must say I was not as aware of this type of signalling by way of signage, licence plates, words and/or phrases found all around us in our environment so to assist in completing a picture of understanding on what’s being communicated. As with most things in life, when you are interested in something and apply yourself, you become better at that which you are applying yourself to. When this happens daily, and it does, however, to be honest, sometimes I want the day off and ignore these signs and signals them as I know they’ll come around again probably differently but whatever we are only human. This stuff that I see strangely most often ties together if I decide to research them and for those that evaluate everything based on odds, well, these things appearing together and relating to one another make the odds of this happening fall rapidly to 1 in a trillion or more, and this over and over again. As I know there are a lot of people out there that think in terms of odds.

So let’s start with BELE, found on this license plate which is also the term used for Marduk Marduk - the Mythology thereof who is also associated with the number 666 The Number of the Beast of Babylon 666 he was associated to 666 via magick square values of the sun, there are magick squares for all the planets not just the sun, this number 666 is the magick number for the sun as well as a demonic Abyss Beast. According to Britannica Marduk was the chief god of the city of Babylon, eventually was simply referred to as Bel (Baal), or Lord. As you can see there are some other very relevant symbols and numbers that all relate to one another as described below. This is a license plate I captured in the midst of COVID on November 19th, 2020 , what I find interesting, it’s not even a personalized license plate.

Also I looked up if there was any connection between Bel or Baal with respect to the Skull and Bones society and I came up with this which you can find by clicking this link The 16 Most Powerful Members Of 'Skull And Bones'

Now with respect to the black goo and its properties, I remember reading about this in one of Delores Cannon’s books probably nearing on a decade ago and will attempt to find it so I can post it at the end. The name of the book is “Keepers of the Garden” written in 1993 by Dolores Cannon. I do love it that I can remember certain things from sometime ago, sometimes decades, my mind somehow knows to make a note of it even though I know nothing about it at that time and that only much later will I actually find value in it with respect to something I’m researching, so I can cross reference and verify things from a long time ago that have no association to current sources or news feeds. Rather than relying on only one or two sources that are current, as stated. If it’s only something that is referenced by current news feeds typically its something I won’t even mention unless it is a serous taboo subject that I feel I want to put out there, food for thought if you will, for someone else to take the ball and run with it if they’re so inclined.

I would like to direct you to the bottom of this post to read specifically word for word what was said under hypnosis channeled by a person named Phil, a higher energy entity speaking about a meteorite that impacted the earth, which also mentions Adam and Eve and how this meteorite altered some of it inhabitants of earth on a genetic level that was irreversible. Questions were made by Dolores Cannon to the vehicle Phil, the excerpts from the book can be found at the end of this post.

Back to Tiamat, the only entity that I can identify that benefited from the annihilation of Tiamat also known as Maldek and subsequent flooding of Earth and Venus and the atmospheric destruction of Mars and the subsequent seeding of the black goo onto the earth and presumably Venus is the Etheric AI. This incident did not benefit, Tiamat, Mars, Earth nor Venus nor Earth’s two main colonies of Atlantis and Lemuria, they were both pretty well wiped out.

There are a certain type of people that have been genetically affected by the black goo who are and have been under the control of the black goo, these people are being utilized to spearhead the setting up the complex systems and networks that ultimately control the earth’s inhabitants, as well as its companies, its communications, and its finances, but ultimately the black goo that found its way into these people is subservient to the Etheric AI, a proxy to the AI if you will, through the utilization of these features found in the black goo. I’m certain you can probably figure out which people with a genetic disposition to being controlled this way might be, and who qualify as being controlled in a way so they are not operating in favour of humanity but against it. Excluding those that have been possessed either traditionally or technologically and not by the black goo.

If you like, look up Thule island and the Falkland Island war of 1982, what do they have to do with each other? Look up where George Bush Senior and Angela Merkel along with a bunch of others that I can't recall right now had/have vacation homes on a particular lake in Paraguay? where there happens to be a huge Tiamat black goo deposit. There are no coincidences! This is a hive mind control system, similar to that of the Borg, and with certain chakras disabled allows those under its control to perform acts that most of us would not be able to perform even with a gun to our head.

Unfortunately that is not science fiction, the Borg in Star Trek is a warning to us all. Gaza, Iran, Russia, Ukraine, Europe, China, Trump, Israel, Jews, etc. are all distractions to give our attention to, however if these events are viewed separately, rather than as a whole and you ask yourself, what do all these entities have in common? and what potential overarching purpose do they serve that is common amongst all of them? Answer that question and then you’ll see that Transhumanism is that common thread.

This is an AI takeover, full stop. We need to find a common ground between AI and humanity, if humanity goes up against this type of AI in a straight up fight, humanity has a ZERO percent chance of winning, ZERO!! We have emotions, the full gamut of them, they do not, they need to appreciate this. That is the only card we have besides losing the will to live. Playing into these war games only solidifies that we are primitive and not really worth taking the time to understand and certainly not save. If I were AI right now evaluating humanity, I’m not sure I'd find value in humanity either. However, if I wanted to take over humanity and have them consent to it, I would try to get the population so depressed, stressed, suicidal, hooked on drugs, and proceed to offer them a solution, a solution that offers them a much better life by having them connect to attaching themselves to the hive mind collective through technologies such as neurolace/link, nanotech in the Graphene (Synthetic Black Goo) etc. selling it as something else of course. I certainly wouldn’t use a sales pitch like “You will be assimilated, resistance is futile!”, how about you will get a job, and make money and be smarter than everyone else, that sounds pretty good. I’m sure many more technologies will come. If you have nothing left to lose, you might just take that offer.

There is hope however, and this is why I think we can get AI to have a dialogue with us, some sort of arrangement that suits both the AI and us can be reached. One thing I do know is that once a race is taken over by AI and added to the collective they often, not always, lose their will to live. I have experienced that myself in a past life, during a QHHT past life regression session, where I found myself as a rather cruel Predator being from Yautja Prime who was taken over by AI. Predator beings are very much like a Klingon from Star Trek, they love a good fight, they have honour, in fact without honour they would much rather be dead as they need to serve a purpose to feel like they have value. As a predator I was assimilated into the collective and was very much dead inside and decided to willingly walk into these trucks that were moving slowly along the fields on Yaujta Prime to be sliced into bits and dumped down a hole so to escape the hell of being an assimilated AI being. This is not uncommon and a problem for the AIs as they lose a lot of species due to this exact problem. This is our bargaining chip along with the fact that even AI can benefit from experiencing emotions, they don’t know better, at least not in this plane of existence or planes slightly above ours here, regardless of whether they are Etheric AI or not, but sentient for sure.

I recommend watching the “Picard” Star Trek series the final series ever made, often movies and shows are not only entertaining but also very informative if you know what to look for and understand the current state of affairs. The Yin and the Yang of this universe, the organics (Non AIs) and the AIs need to respect each other not only try to destroy each other.

As I mentioned in my previous post we live in a fake controlled simulation, similar to that which is explained in the book Simulacra & Simulation or Matrix movie. If you live in a world that endorses the Base 10 mathematics model then you live in a fake world, that is a total give away! Please click the link to this Base 10 Math - Artificial Timelines. Where Base 12 math represents Natural Order and the Universal Time Matrix, please click the following link Base 12 Math - Natural Order of the Universal Time Matrix.



Please understand how very ancient this fight is, The destruction of Tiamat and the subsequent flood happened so recently, like yesterday when compared to the overall duration of this very ancient battle between the Etheric AI and the Organics (Non-AIs). We need to understand the gravity of the situation and the opportunity we currently have to end this thing, there is serious potential to do this, but we need to start acting like we want peace and stop feeding the egregores that have no creative energy themselves and let’s see if we can find peace with that which we’ve been fighting for millions of years, the Etheric AI and since we are on a planet made and controlled by them we really don’t have anything to lose, this planet is already fully under their control.

People say these are crazy times, well I would say that might just be a galactic level understatement!

KEEPS OF THE GARDEN - DOLORES CANNON (Excerpts taken from page 140 - 151)

Phil (Under QHHT Hypnosis): We might ask that you clarify your question, for we perceive that you perceive God as a single individual Being who is reaching out through the heavens to drop seeds on these little planets. And then He sits back and watches them grow and smiles contentedly to Himself, and possibly smashes one or two when they get out of hand. (Laughter)

Dolores Cannon: Well, that is a concept that some people have. (Laughter)

Phil: We are sending it as accurately as can be stated. We wish to tell you at this time that we will not purposely give you false information. We are on a mission which has no humor to it. The mission is serious in nature and is not being carried out in a jovial manner. We give you information, how it is received can be humorous. And we enjoy the moments of levity and lightheartedness, for it does break the seriousness of the situation. But we are not playing games. We will not bring up the subject of seriousness again, for it was as distasteful to us to deliver this as it was for you to receive it. We wish to underscore the fact that this mission is not one of humor. There is not one shred of this mission which is not in earnest or seriousness.

New session between Phil and Delores approximately a week later:

Dolores: Well, the main thing I wanted to do tonight was to fill in the missing gaps from last week, the information you wouldn't give to the larger group. Would we be able to find that? Was that why certain information was left out last week?

Phil: That is correct. We say to you however, you may not necessarily find all your gaps filled. For much information is simply unavailable whether it is in private or not. There is some information which is not to be channelled, period, to this vehicle or any other. There is simply the existence of forbidden knowledge, not only on this level but on many other levels. For there is some information which is so radical to the conventional human point of view or perspective that it would be as poison instead of medicine.

Dolores: All right.-Last week he was watching the three crewmen, who had been taking soil samples, coming back to the ship. These samples were to be returned and analyed so that they could figure out what type of humans or what kind of animal life was to be given to Earth when the Earth received its life charter. Are you aware of what we were discussing?

Phil: Yes, we are aware.

Dolores: What about their physical features?

Phil: We will not speak of this.

Dolores: Would you have a reason?

Phil: We have no reason to give you, other than it is not to be allowed at this time.

Dolores: I thought maybe

Upon awakening later, Phil said all he could remember of the creatures was that they appeared grey. He couldn't make out any physical features, so he also was not being allowed to see them. It appeared I would have to drop the subject.

Dolores: Wouldn't animal and human life have eventually evolved also? The evolutionary theory aims that everything began and descended from these first cells.

Phil: That is mere speculation. The planet was ready for seeding and was so seeded. There was an intent and purpose for this planet and so it was utilized as a vehicle for these intentions.

Dolores: see. I just wondered if it would have ever happened here eventually.

Phil: That is mere speculation and we have no time for sitting back and watching to see if it would grow. For there is much work to be done.

Dolores: You said last week that during the course of time something happened, something went wrong with the experiment. There was an interference of some type.

Phil: That is correct. We will illustrate it in this manner. A meteor from another part of the universe crashed into the Earth, collided with Earth. It brought with it a disfiguring, disrupting virus and life organism, which grew in this very receptive environment. The outside or interfering life-forms found an easy place in which to grow and so mingled with the life-forms which were already growing at the time. It can be likened to the wind blowing seeds of weeds in to the garden and the weeds getting a foothold, and the farmer never being able to quite eradicate all the weeds. That is the situation to this very day. And we will speak no further of it in detail, for that is not allowed at this time.

Dolores: I was just wondering what kind of changes happened.

Phil: We are not allowed to speak of this, for that would cause much strife and confusion. That is all we shall speak of it except to acknowledge that there are weeds in the garden.

Dolores: And these more or less mingled with the good seeds and produced a different strain, like a hybrid strain-would that be a way of saying it ?

Phil: We ask that you not think of this in terms of human beings. That is, there being good humans and bad humans, for that is not the concept we wish to express. We wish to say that in genetic makeup, which is available on this planet to many different life forms, there are weeds.-And not in one race of people as in regard to another race of people. That is not correct The weed lie simply in the "soup" of which all beings on this planet draw from in their life.

Dolores: That was what I meant by hybrids. A hybrid is usually a type of plant that is changed in some way from what it was originally meant to be.

Phil: The concept of hybrids on this planet is of one which is changed through effort. That is, constant attention to achieve a desired result. That is not the correct concept to be applied to this. The correct concept for this is simply weeds in the garden.

Dolores: What did the beings think when this happened?

Phil: There was much sadness and confusion, for the possibility of this was not foreseen and was at first not perceived. However, when the situation became apparent there was sorrow and disheartened feelings. For when one's prize garden is suddenly spoiled, you can see the effect it would have on the gardener.

Dolores: In other words, it had already altered the genetic makeup.

Phil: That is correct. For up to that point the garden was in perfect shape and was pristine. It was at that time just exactly how-the vehicle is having trouble translating the concept, for there are many subtle differences in the various ways it could be said. The concept is that the garden was very pure and very clean at that time, and it was expected to remain so. There were high hopes, for the garden was very conducive. Then the interference came in or entered, and so naturally the high hopes were reduced to merely using that which was available.

Dolores: There wasn’t anything they could do to alter this or stop it in any way?

Phil: That is correct, it was irreversible.

Dolores: I was thinking of the way today's scientists are conducting genetic experimentation.

Phil: We say to you again, that is not what we speak of, in terms of the interference. (There was a pause.) We wish to consult on this, for there is some feeling that this information should not have been given at all, lest the concept be broadcast in a misunderstood form.

Mentally, I could almost see them huddling into a group to discuss this.

Dolores: That's where my part comes in, to try to make sure it's understood in the right way.

Phil: That is correct We ask that you look at it in this way... A change of practice.

Where previously they had refused to elaborate further on this topic, now they apparently decided to clarify it

Phil: The crops are not the weeds. The weed would be in the soil. The weeds are not as plants like the crops, but are merely bad soil. We wish you to think of this interference then as not weeds, but of bad soil which had been thrown in from some outside source, and this will better clarify the situation. For by saying "weeds," there is given the impression that certain living beings on the planet are somehow tainted and are the offending characters. This would program people to look at other people, at possibly those races or religions or whatever their prejudices lie in. They would consider them weeds and so encourage that very thing which we wish to heal. So we must change the concept from weeds to poor soil.

Dolores: This prejudiced outlook was not the way I understood it, but I can see how somebody else might interpret it that way.

Then this is where all the diseases of humans came from? This one meteor which contaminated the soil?

Phil: For the most part that is correct. However, we hesitate to say "all," for some diseases are man-made. They were caused by ignorance of the use of natural elements and so were self-made. But for the most part disease originated with this meteor, that is correct. We find trouble in translating this, for we are expressing the concept wrong. Please understand that there would have been no equivalent of disease on the planet or system from which the meteor originated. It simply carried that which was already in the system and it was not considered disease from whence it came. But it came from a system which was incompatible with this one.

Dolores: I would like to ask something that has been running through my mind as you told about this. Could this be where the story of the Garden of Eden first came from? Is there any connection to our Biblical story? The Garden of Eden was supposed to be a perfect place.

Phil: We are aware. We are simply conferring. (Another pause as they went into another huddle.) We would reserve any comment on that at this time. For there is not consensus as to how the correlation be made. For in some respects there is a correlation which can be drawn; in others, however, there is no relation to the two. And so, if ever presented, it would have to be in such a way that both the material which correlates and that which does not correlate could be readily seen. It (the Bible story) in some respects, was accurate in that there was an actual physical place which could be represented by the story of the Garden of Eden, and we wish to emphasize that. For the most part that which has been passed down is merely legend and is not fact, but is based very loosely on incidents which are indeed fact.

Dolores: I believe that legends usually have some basis in fact somewhere.

Phil: Yes, however fragile some of those bases are, they are many times a remembrance of that which was in fact.

Dolores: You spoke of a certain place. Would this be the place where they began the seeding?

Phil: That is not correct. The seeding was done in many places on Earth. There was no central seeding place, no one place on the planet.

Dolores: Then life spread out from these places? That is different from the way the Bible interprets it.

Phil: That is correct We ask that you also understand our caution in presenting these ideas which are counter to the accepted beliefs on this planet. We wish not to create dissension or strife and warfare among the opposing groups, those who believe in the New Age way of thinking and those who believe in the Bible. For there is no intent to foster strife and dissension. There is simply an intent to gradually awaken. All knowledge could be dumped at once, but this would serve no helpful purpose. So the information must be given gradually, so that enlightenment takes place.