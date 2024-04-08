(This is a bit of a rush job as far as proofing for grammar mistakes is concerned as I wanted to get this out today for obvious reasons and the research that was required to put this together took a lot of my time, more than I budgeted.)

Today, I will be addressing our beloved Moon. I will leave all the granular data below for everyone who cares to dig a bit deeper on anything in particular. I welcome any and all feedback, good or bad, or questions asking for more proof, whatever it is you desire, I’ll do my best to accommodate. I feel it’s high time we start looking at things more closely and not continually be drawn away by new events and narratives that we are continually bombarded with.

As I’ve mentioned all information about the moon, I’m about to present I’ve taken from either Wikipedia, Google and/or NASA.

If there’s such thing as controlled information I think Google, Wikipedia and NASA are pretty much top of the list. I’ve decided to make a point using only information published by the entities listed above to demonstrate that even using the numbers they present, no doubt trying to represent their version of the truth or perhaps better said, trying to keep the truth obscured, but as you’ll see they in fact have little to no ability to hide the fact that their numbers and apparent facts make little to no sense.

I’m mentioning focus and attention as this next section can be a bit challenging if you’re not paying attention. To make it slightly easier I’ve included an option where you can read only the bolded text to give you a more condensed version. If you would like to dig a bit deeper either right away or afterwards, feel free to read the text that isn’t bolded. The following information will show you how I came to my conclusions about the moon and what it is and what it is not. All my conclusions are based on logic and information as stated earlier from either Google (I mean the first lines up top only), Wikipedia, and/or NASA.

Here's what I decided to do, I’m going to point out the numbers that make our moon an extreme outlier to say the least when compared to other moons in our solar system. In fact, I’m going to use one chart to illustrate what an outlier our moon truly is by thinking about what is actually being presented by Wikipedia. Please see the chart below, you can find the same chart with additional information I’ve decided to remove as they are of little to no value for what I’m trying to show without being biased to any information that would not support what I’m about to cite and I welcome you to have a look yourselves, please click the link below Chart A to view this chart on Wikipedia without my additional rows I added below.

CHART A

wikipedia link to information about the planets and their moons, the Moon is on the far left and all the other significant moons in the solar system are to the right and their statistics can be directly compared horizontally to that of the Moon.

Let’s start with the obvious points, mean radius of the host planet versus the mean radius of each planet’s satellite, that would be comparing the contents in “ROW 2” with the contents in “ROW 14”. I’ve placed the resulting percentage in “ROW 15”.

As you can see, the Moon is 27.24% the size of the earth when comparing the mean radius of the Earth vs that of the Moon. The second largest moon which is Triton representing 5.5% of Neptune when comparing radius to radius. Earth’s Moon is approximately 5 times larger than Triton and about 9 times larger than the average size of each planet’s largest moon when compared to their primary (“PRIMARY” MEANS THE MOON’S HOST PLANET, EXAMPLES WOULD BE THAT JUPITER IS IO’S PRIMARY OR SATURN IS TITAN’S PRIMARY).

Even though this may seem like a rather large discrepancy, ranging from 5 to 9 times larger, if you wanted to do a true size comparison you would innately do it differently. let’s say you wanted to compare the size of a non-GMO organic orange to that of a GMO orange, I doubt a lot of you would cut it in half, whip out the old ruler from your back pocket, measure from the edge orange to its centre, then proceed to get out the calculator to divide one radius by the other. In addition, I don’t think the supermarket staff would appreciate that none too much either! Instead, what you’d probably do instinctively, when trying to compare one orange to another or any sphere to any other sphere is hold it up and look at its volume and assess which one is bigger by how much.

Please have a look at “ROW 16” where I do exactly that, the formula to calculate the volume of a sphere is V=4/3πr3 in this case km3. Let’s have a look how this changes things a little, our Moon is 49.5 times smaller than the Earth, so not really 27.24% but actually smaller than what a radius-to-radius comparison would generate. However, when you go to figure out how much smaller the second largest moon in our solar system is when compared to its primary’s planet that’s when things start to look a little different. Triton, the second largest moon is 6,021 times smaller than its primary. So, if you thought our moon stood out as an anomaly at 5-9 times larger when compared to the other moons when compared to their respective primary’s, well this might come as a bit of a shock that the second biggest moon in the solar system is 121.6 times smaller than our Moon when both are compared to their primary’s size. Since Triton is somewhat of an anomaly which will be addressed a bit later in this article, however, if you take the volume of each planet’s largest moon those being, and compared it with its primary Jupiter’s moon Ganymede, Saturn’s moon Titan, Uranus’s moon Titania and Neptune’s moon Triton as an average they are 113,106 times smaller than their primary or 2,285 times smaller than our moon when compared to Earth’s size.

Okay, so that’s point 1. Let’s move on to point 2.

Next, let’s look at the orbital distance, velocity, and length of time it takes our moon to complete orbital cycle of its primary when compared to the other moons. You can find this information in “ROW 1”, “ROW 10”, and “ROW 11” respectively. Let’s compare some of these statistics so we can better understand the relationship between the moons and their primary’s and be able to conceptualize what’s actually going on out there. Our moon is approximately 384,399 km from earth and needs to travel a total of 2,412,516 km to complete one orbital cycle around the earth taking just over 27 days to do so. So that represents both time and distance, so that would be like referencing km/h, mph, or what’s commonly used in low-medium velocity science matters, km/s, all being a measurement of distance traveled over a certain time period.

This can also be found in “ROW 11”, our Moon travels at 1.022 km/s or when converted is equal to 3,679.2 km/h. Now, that may seem fast but you’ll see when it comes to the speed of “celestial” bodies that’s some serious snail action. If we examine a moon from each of the largest planets, leaving out Triton for the time being as this moon has a bit of a story unto itself and travels in a retrograde direction to its primary. I’ve chosen Io of Jupiter, Dione of Saturn, and Oberon of Uranus (slowest of all moons in the solar system besides ours) as my comparables as the orbital distance required to complete a cycle are quite similar to that of our Moon.

Io travels at 17.34 km/s or 62,424 km/h at a distance of 421,600 km from Jupiter, Dione at 36,108 km/hr at a distance of 377,396 km from Saturn and Oberon at 11,347 km/h at a distance of 583,519 km from Uranus.

Now I know you’re probably thinking, so what, they’re faster sure, but not impressively more. If you’re thinking along those lines, I’d say, you’re right! However, try to envision for a second our moon is 1155 times larger than Io if you compare Io to the size of Jupiter. Our Moon is 22,509 larger than Dione, and 747 times larger than Oberon when comparing them to their primary’s. All these moons are travelling from significantly faster like Io at 16.97 times fast to the very slowest, Oberon, other than our Moon which is still 3.08 times faster. So, the question I have is; How can a “celestial body”, our Moon, that ranges from 747 to 22,509 times larger than the closest comparable moons stay in space? In order for any moon or satellite to stay in orbit and establish an orbital velocity it must find an equilibrium between its speed and the gravitational force being applied to it by its primary.

For example, if you had two satellites that you wanted to place in orbit at different distances from the planet’s surface, the satellite that you wanted to place in a closer orbit would require more speed to stay in orbit as the gravitational pull from the planet would be stronger as defined by the inverse square law and any atmospheric friction you’d need to consider. The closer an object is to a planet the faster it needs to travel to maintain a stable orbit with appropriate velocity. That would indicate that our radically oversized Moon compared to its primary, Earth, is appropriately positioned given its velocity of 1.022 m/s. Let’s see if we can dig a bit deeper to see how this effects the dynamics on Earth.

Point 3

Let us have a look at the size of the largest planetary moons, their orbital distances from their primary’s and their size when compared to the Sun as seen from the surface of their respective planet’s. “ROW 17” represents the multiples of how many times further the Sun is compared to each moon and in “ROW 18” I’ve divided the diameter of the Sun by the diameter of each moon to establish how many times larger the Sun is when compared to each of the largest moons in our solar system. (Diameters are appropriate here as you’re comparing one circle to another not a smaller orange to a bigger orange ) I’ve done this to understand how big the Sun is when compared to each moon as seen from the surface of the moon’s primary. As an example, Io would be approximately 459.3% larger than the Sun, if you were able to stand on the surface of Jupiter or that Iapetus would be approximately 42.6% the size of the Sun if you were on the surface of Saturn. This of course means that any moon that appears bigger than the Sun would hide the Sun as our moon hides the Sun during a solar eclipse. However, our Moon seems to be an anomaly once again as there appears to be no other moon that covers the sun almost exactly as our Moon does with the Sun during a solar eclipse. Our Moon is 99.8% the size of our Sun when viewed from Earth, however, this distance does change slightly as our Moon has an elliptical orbit and thereby will sometimes appear slightly bigger than the Sun and sometimes slightly smaller but sometimes, they appear to be exactly the same size and if they happen to overlap in the sky will create a perfect total solar eclipse which no other planet even comes close to doing. It so happens that our Moon on average is 1/399th the distance from the Sun with a size of 1/400th that of the Sun. Giving an average of 99.8% the size of the sun when viewed from the Earth’s surface.

Point 4

Moons with inclinations to their primary’s equator that are not virtually zero. If you look at the data in “ROW 12” there are two other moons that stand apart from the rest, quite significantly, Iapetus, one of Saturn’s moon, however, Iapetus is much less relevant as its distance from Saturn neutralizes its effects on Saturn so significantly its almost not worth talking about. Triton is worth mentioning though, Triton is Neptune’s largest moon and along with our moon oscillates above and below the planet’s equator during its orbital period, however what makes Triton extremely unique is that it travels opposite to Neptune’s rotational direction, which for a moon of that size orbiting so close to its primary, Neptune is extremely unique as well. However, due to the size of Triton’s and its vicinity to Neptune, Triton is about 24 times larger than the Sun as seen from the surface of the planet. Iapetus, a moon of Saturn that orbits its primary at a considerable distance almost 10 times further out than our moon which reduces Saturn’s gravitational influence over Iapetus, Iapetus oscillates as well. Despite Saturn being so much further away from the Sun thereby reducing the size of the Sun significantly when seen from the surface of Saturn still, Iapetus is only about 40% the size of the Sun when seen from Saturn’s surface.

Now for our Moon, its inclination to the Earth’s equator is variable and fluctuates between 18.29 degrees – 28.58 degrees. These numbers are based around the axis of the Earth which is 23.4 degrees (23.4 – 5.14 degrees and 23.4 + 5.14 degrees). The numbers are based upon the moonrise and moonset positions in relation to the sunrise and sunset positions as seen when viewing these two “celestial” bodies rising and setting on the horizon. Our Moon goes through a 9.3-year cycle where it oscillates between rising and setting outside (23.4 + 5.14) or inside (23.4 – 5.14) the locations where the Sun rises and sets. All the other major moons of our solar system do not have this variance between maximum and minimum moon positions nor do any of the other larger moons oscillate above and below the planet’s equator during an orbital period except for Iapetus and Triton as mentioned above all other moons are travelling along the planet’s equator meaning that regardless of the axis of the planet all significant moons of all other planets rise and set along the equator at same locations throughout the planet’s calendar year with respect to each planets horizon. This also means that moons that are orbiting further away would appear higher in the sky as is typical with any object observed even here on earth or up the street, anything higher in one’s field of vision is further and anything closer is lower.

Since our moon has the ability to oscillate above and below the Earth equator it often puts our moon outside of the path of sunlight from the Sun to the Earth which limits the number of new moons actually being eligible for an ecliptic event. In order to guarantee an eclipse during each cycle, a moon would need to have an inclination of 0 degrees with a planet rotating on an axis of 0 degrees which would mean that every new moon would be an eclipse but an eclipse under these conditions would only be seen on the equator and never anywhere else. If you have a moon that orbits the equator of its primary at 0 degrees which basically all the major moons of our solar system do then you’d have an eclipse when the moon finds itself between the planet and the Sun. However, these eclipses would appear elliptical if not shining directly on the equator of the planet due the curvature of the planet and how the shadow of the moon would strike the planet. Our moon due to its varying positions in the sky due to its inclination allows our moon to cast a shadow that is perfectly circular at all locations below the 60th parallel on both sides of the globe in both the northern and southern hemispheres, essentially everywhere where large populations can be found. Since our Moon is the same size as the Sun as seen from Earth, an attribute no other moon in the solar system has, as you can see in “ROW 19” of the table, where the next closet moon is Jupiter’s moon Calisto at 136.6% the size of our Moon as seen from Jupiter’s surface. This exact fit like putting a lid on a jar or our Moon over the Sun is something you can only find with our Moon.