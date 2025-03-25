I found a little nugget from way back, as I was asked about suns and remembered responding to a video with a post where I mentioned that it is part of a large galactic network that receives energy from the galactic central sun which in turn receives energy from the great central sun of the universe, very much like a network that works and connects with all within it. That actually nothing whether a planet, sun or galaxy or a single cell in an organism for that matter is operating independently from anything else.

This particular reply I had written in response to a video where they were discussing hydrogen fusion into helium or burning of hydrogen which required oxygen and where did the oxygen come from, anyways, something along those lines, so I decided to offer a new perspective at the time, to explain what our sun is all about.

Unfortunately our friends at YouTube didn’t appear to like my response to this video that had at the time over 65,000 views, so much so they took down the entire video. That wasn’t my intent at all, as all I wanted to do is share a differing perspective from the norm, I guess YouTube isn’t into differing perspectives. I thought since I dug up this response I might as well post it here as I thought it might be useful to have a bit more insight into the structure of our universe and how nothing is independent from anything else. I understand we’ve all heard before, we are all one, but there are specific structures to this as well.

I have included a few additions in the text below as I didn’t want to go into ridiculous detail replying to a Youtube video, but thought I might as well do it here.

Share

My response in the comments sections of a video from back in 2020

I thought I would throw my two cents in here with respect to the question asked at the beginning of the show. How does hydrogen burn without oxygen? I guess you could say, that question with respect to our sun is irrelevant.

Just a few quick notes just to make sure that everyone understands it is not a hydrogen fusion reaction. First of all the sun is not hot at all. Space does not carry heat, it carries frequencies, ether perturbation modalities if you will. As heat would be reliant on some sort of material in order to maintain its heat over its 150,000,000 km journey to earth, never mind the fact that scientists tell us that space is approximately -273°C which certainly wouldn’t assist in transference of heat either. Since most people think space is a lack of substance or a vacuum then what would carry the heat? Also if it were hydrogen fusion perpetuating the heat from the sun, how is the sun doing this fusion at a constant rate more or less? what’s preventing the sun from exploding or fusing together into a black hole? This hydrogen fusion theory is absolutely ridiculous.

One more thing just to look at this more logically and demonstrably, if you were standing in the Sahara desert and it was 40°C at sea level and you travelled straight up to 35,000 feet (approximately the height an airplane flies) above sea level over the same initial location, just as sunny a location why is it -40°C? If someone’s answer would be because there’s less air there, then I’d say you’re onto something, just the same way as there is no air in space. Electromagnetic energy in this case, what we see as light or better said illumination as light cannot be seen gets converted to heat when coming into contact with molecules of some sort. Without a conductor there cannot be any heat. So in truth you could go up and touch the sun with your hand and have no issues in theory doing so, well except for the fact that this amount of electromagnetic energy or radiation at that distance would heat you up as it comes in contact with you to a point where you would burn up without protection, but certainly not because the sun is hot.

The sun is a zero point etheric light perturbation, a zero point energy emission, multiple ends of a worm holes coming together, also known as portals, portals that can be used for incoming and outgoing travel. That is why starships use them to travel in and out of the sun. This type of portal travel is pretty rudimentary and can be a bit dicey as the portal frequencies change often within the sun spots but the stability within these portals is much better and powerful than those on planets thereby matching to other locations within other suns that can be utilized as described above. Typically onboard more advanced starships they have systems that create the desired location’s frequency in a toroidal shape around the ship and proceed to jump to the location that matches the frequency of the toroidal shape being created, very much the standard to hyperspace travel, superluminal travel, warp travel, subspace travel, all the same, they are just different names for the same thing, depending on who is talking about it.

Share

Suns are structured to be portals to send and receive energies amongst a huge sun network, they are not designed for starship hyperspace travel. Starships that utilize suns for this purpose are just piggybacking on the suns’ network system of the galaxy for lack of technology to create their own toroidal energy pattern for superluminal / hyperspace travel or perhaps for some other reasons, who knows. Certainly this is not the intended use of suns’ portals, however, with these suns they can go to other suns that match the frequency of the destination they wish to go as each sun throughout the universe holds a different frequency to any other sun with some small parts within them matching frequencies to other suns where energy exchanges are happening continuously, sometimes more sometimes less. Travelling through these portals is no different to energy travelling through these portals, whether you are a starship (hard light) or plasma or whatever, its all some version of energy in the end. However, if the sun spot you wish to utilize breaks down or doesn’t have the power to jump your ship in its entirety to the destination frequency because it differs too much to the frequency of the current sun you’re utilizing with respect to the mass of your ship or it simply doesn’t have the power to get you there for whatever reason then some unwanted results may occur, as you can imagine, think Philadelphia experiment. Which sun spot frequency connects to which other specific sun is pretty well known, well at least with respect to those who have shared their frequency maps with one another. I’m sure a lot of these cowboys, new to interstellar travel have no idea what they are doing, and don’t know that they are also dealing with the “When” factor of arrival, not just the “Where” factor (3 dimensions of time), a lot to consider. Anyways, sounds super dicey to me but some do it, so good luck to all those trying this type of superluminal / hyperspace travel, you guys are some serious explorers and obviously laugh in the face of danger or the unknown.

The primary purpose of this sun network is for energy transfer, energies that come from one or more suns to other suns, other suns being impacted by the energies from other connected suns as well as the energies emanating from the centre of the galaxy, the great central sun as it’s often referred to. These are galactic scalar energies being distributed all around through the sun network. On our earth plane we don’t have the technology to detect these scalar energies directly, but we do detect the energies being applied to the earth by way of the Schumann Resonance in our density, and since it’s within our temporal bubble its not referred to as scalar. The energies that are being relayed to the suns of the galaxy, ultimately originating from the centre of the galaxy are being distributed out to all their respective planets and moons in their respective systems in a multitude of densities carrying energies that are relevant for the evolution of all, suns, planets, moons, inhabitants etc. wherever these energies end up, a control system to help source expand and enlighten those all over the universe to achieve higher states of consciousness or awareness. Whether you are a sun, a planet, a moon, or an inhabitant of a planet its all a well coordinated effort for growth. We can measure this as mentioned using the Schumann Resonance but this only applies to the density we find ourselves in, each density of earth, would receive differing energies that could be measured within their respective temporal environments like we do with the Schumann Resonance, the sun distributes exactly what is needed at the time for those other densities, and this is done for every place throughout the universe.

Share

Focusing on what we can actually interpret, the Schumann Resonance (Live data on the Schumann Resonance) occasionally spikes as new energies come in and the resonate frequency of the planet typically spikes up for a bit, but only very slowly do these spikes impact the overall mean frequency of the planet, however, over time they will have a significant impact on the average resonant frequency. On those days where there are spikes we tend to feel much lighter and happier. Even within the Schumann Resonance frequency bands there are different resonant frequencies that are affected more than others, all by design. For lack of a better term, our sun simply steps down and/or converts the energies required for its particular planets and their respective moons and relays it out to the them so to achieve the desired effects on its planets’. As mentioned most are scalar energies outside of our perceived spacetime but deliver desired effect to those other densities as well simultaneously.

I’m certain this is an extreme simplification of a very complex system but ultimately one must ask oneself what are the driving factors to change? and how is that being applied? and how can one assist in helping all the entities in the universe in evolving? seen from a universal point of view. Understanding that a galaxy, its suns, planets, moons, planetary inhabitants, organs and cells within the inhabitants, etc. are all the contents that make up the all that which is ultimately the most complex, the universe, the multiverse or what is commonly referred to as source. Hence why it is said we are all source as it is in fact true, source experienced from a certain point of attention ultimately all in one location if you could even name it that, as I’ve stated many times there is no time nor space meaning that all consciousness in the universe finds itself only divided illusionaryily, experiencing some temporal version it gets to interact with in order to aid in its expansion and growth thereby aiding source the very same way.

I hope that helps clear up some misconceptions about our sun and its role.