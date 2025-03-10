I’m sure most, especially those reading this article as you must already, as a prerequisite, have a certain amount of awareness otherwise you would not be reading these words. I’m sure from time to time at least have felt that something about the surroundings seem off, not quite real. Well, I would suggest that your intuition is spot on.

Let me explain the events that lead me down a path that I hadn’t really considered and that with those thoughts in mind tried to find some evidence, or anything that might help corroborate my thoughts as they were a bit out there even for me. However, I must contend that it seems as though the more I learn the more “Out There” I become and the more I deviate away from the Overton window with my perspectives, which in turn obviously for some makes me lose even more creditability in my findings. I think this is something I have to accept as staying within the accepted structure of reality is of no interest to me, if it so happens that the accepted reality is in fact true then that’s great, if it is not then that’s great as well, in my eyes, as I only seek the truth regardless of what’s generally accepted. I learned a long time ago that “What’s popular isn’t true and what’s true isn’t popular”. So that being said, let me lay down the path for you to evaluate, and please feel free to let me know your thoughts, as I am always open to hearing other perspectives as this may assist in the learning process and refine our understanding mutually. I for one have an insatiable appetite for learning new things.

I hope, in addition with respect to the materials I will be posting that this doesn’t get me kicked of of Substack but we shall see, as I shall be drawing attention to things I’m certain will not be popular with some, but you know what I think about popularity already.

I am a member of a Telegram group wherein I attempt to assist with people’s problems and also try to understand what people are thinking about. One person was asking what colour blue they should paint their roof in order to save their house from any future DWE (Directed Energy Weapons) attacks from above. The most recently strange attacks I would contend are most certainly that. Those to name a few (the unhidden), the Pacific Palisades, Los Angeles, CA, US, Lahaina, Maui, HI, US, Island of Tenerife, Spain. As well as some not so obvious ones, such as 2022’s Quebec Forrest fires, British Columbia Forrest fires, Orange Smoke in NYC etc. tones of examples. Anyways, let me focus on the Pacific Palisades for a moment as that is one of the most recent ones, probably other smaller ones that don’t get reported are probably an ongoing occurrence. Since the media controls all information, they are no doubt running cover for the smaller ones, Pacific Palisades cannot remain unreported as that would be too obvious, but I digress.

Let me just again reiterate that I am citing the fact that I believe that we live in a fake reality, a reality similar to what is outlined in the book Simulacrum & Simulation, 108 page book written in 1981 by Jean Baudrillard. As stated on the books wikipedia page wherefrom I’ve chosen this excerpt “… these simulacra are not merely mediations of reality, nor even deceptive mediations of reality; they are not based in a reality nor do they hide a reality, they simply hide that nothing like reality is relevant to people's current understanding of their lives.” So what does that mean exactly? Let me see if I can perhaps shed some light on that.

We believe we live in a reality that are governed by rules, universal laws, laws of physics, chemistry, biology etc. Well, I would say that that is true, however, what if someone oh let’s say AI, an etheric type AI, which I have briefly touched upon in the following postings if you’re interested in reading to garner why this differs from the AI we currently know about. AI (Please click to link to Automatic Writing), as well as AI's infiltration of the Federation, evidence by Tiamat, the Moon, and the Black Goo (Automatic Writing) has hijacked our reality and has created one that we now occupy and supply energy to via our emotions in response to the stimuli that we are fed. What if there were bread crumbs in this reality that would allow us to piece together that this is in fact the case.

Let’s try…

Back to the Telegram group and this particular colour blue the gentlemen wanted to find out so he could paint his roof that exact colour, I wanted to assist and remembered listening to Dr. Lee Merritt who engaged in this topic specifically Dr. Lee Merritt on Maui/Lahaina Fire. As was also foreshadowed, forecasted in the Simpsons, Simpsons Season 28, Episode 1, Title: Monty Burns' Fleeing Circus Air date: September 25, 2016. She cites the fact that the particular THz of the roofs that were unaffected by the DEW is around 670 THz. Please see chart below to understand the THz values and the inverse corresponding nm (nanometers) wave length size for the visible colour spectrum range.

So as you can see the frequency of 670 THz is at the beginning of the violet frequency and at the end of the blue frequency. So I went ahead an posted this into the group, as I wanted to help in identifying the colour. Someone wrote in the chat, wow that’s really close to 666 frequency, in fact only 0.6% off.

Now we all know about the patents that have been filed that well let’s say are not beneficial to humanity as a whole to say the least, an example would be Bill Gates patent labeled 060606 Link to Patent 060606 at World Intellectual Property Organization wherein you’ll find said patent, certainly worth having a look at the abstract outlining how they will harvest the energy off of people’s activities in exchange for cryptocurrency, if I didn’t read it for myself I’d find it hard to believe, in essence its describing the Matrix movie and the plot thereof on a granular level. This is only one that I’m grabbing off the top of my head, oh yeah, number of a man is 666 in the bible, or the beast system 666 etc. Well I thought I’d post a link to this passage in the bible as I’ve read it many times and it’s no longer in the KJV version as it states Six, Three Score, Six. Certainly something I don’t like about online it can be changed, also the Mandela Effect changes a lot as well. Just a brief note on the Mandela Effect, if you are remembering different things to what the accepted past is, don’t worry you’re just moving timelines where the collective unconscious doesn’t agree with your version, it happens all the time, past changes the future and the future changes the past. Anyways, super tangent there, I did find a link to the NKVJ version where it spells out 666 quite literally NKJV - Revelation 13-22, and if you’re a junkie and want to know where all the other hidden 666 gems are, have a look at this link Other mentions of 666 in the Bible. Anyways, let’s move on to Magick Squares Planetary Magick Squares explained particularly the Sun square as I mentioned in my posting October 4th, 2023 or the short version thereof [Short Version] October 4th, 2023.

Anyways, this has a lot of connotations with respect to sun worship, Black Sun Group and a litany of others as well going back to ancient Egypt.

After the going around the block to cross the street, let’s continue with the Pacific Palisades. I wanted to see who builds these lasers that could potentially be used to melt everything except the colour blue (See Simpson episode link above, where the melting/liquifying of steel is clearly shown with the prisoners trying to escape) or what is with this particular blue that sheltered everything whether 670 THz or 666 and I found a company called "NUBURU - The Blue Laser Company". From what I can see there seems to be some latitude as far as what’s protected from the laser as far as frequency is concerned as it seems that all the recycle bins and the interestingly coloured mail boxes in the Pacific Palisades seem to be untouched where the cars and builds have been in some cases vaporized. Just a side not, if you have gold or silver stored in a safe, I’d consider going to Home Depot and getting some of this blue colour to colour your safe with as apparently as I’ll show this laser vaporizes gold, along with basically all other metals.

So let’s have a look at this company for a second, I wont post all the pictures in the body of the text, but I’ll leave them at the end if you want to look into this a little more. I also happened to meet a friend of mine in the gym the day before I decided to post this article who lives in Santa Monica who happened to be in town (funny how that works), Toronto, who had special access to the Pacific Palisades site after it was destroyed and shared his videos and pictures with me. I’ll post them at the end, I did get him to consent to me doing so.

If you still don’t believe that this is the case, well see below the image below ironically from the government website GAO.org (The US Government Accountability Office), you can’t make this S**T UP!

Here’s the link to the site: DEM Technology. I found another feel good image I thought I’d post, so many warm and fuzzies when I look at stuff like this.

I wonder if it works from above like in space, going down towards the Earth or is this laser directionally bias?

Anyways, back to (Nibiru - seems kinda similar) Niibiru - Planet X. So this company certainly has some interesting tech I must say. Here’s the home page, I’ll leave some other images at the end if you care to look, I want to continue on my journey to the discovery of our fake reality, so I won’t post everything here.

So let me try to summarize this is a concise way that is verifiable and well, to be honest, a bit hard to believe. However, as has been mentioned several times by several people, the bigger the lie, the easier it is to sell as no one would believe a lie so large. So let’s go with that.

We have a bible, that by all accounts has been around a while, it describes events that are apparently yet to come in the book of revelation(s). We have people flashing us the one eyed symbol all over the place, we see 33 all over the place. 33 meaning, 3 x 11, in Base 12, 11 is illumination and taking that to three times the power intensifies the number to its maximum, hence the 33. March 11th is actually 3x11, so that’ll bring something I’m sure, like in 2020 where lock downs were launched on March 11th. We have 33 all over the newspapers, as well as every time you see the puppet show where trump is sitting with some sort of version of Bert, I call Trump Ernie as he’s got the orange colour locked up, maybe he should patent that too, he’s into making money by whatever means possible. I think a nice condo development on top of the Pacific Palisades overlooking the ocean might be a good idea, could make a buck or two on that. However, in the end it has nothing to do with money, I mean nothing! Money is a control system that requires belief of the people to function, the belief that it has value. They’re merely digits on a screen mostly, meaning they’re not even on the elemental chart anymore, that can be wiped away whenever they decide they want to. People can be controlled and will do all kinds of things for money, such as the IPO scam, hardworking people after pouring their blood sweat and tears into their company normally look for the big payout and go public to get just that, the big payout, however, what else do they get, public shareholders, board of directors that then have the power to fire the CEO or the founder if he doesn’t play ball. The shares are now public meaning that a lot of outsiders can now have a piece of the company. I think you get the picture. All this for money, that is not made out of thin air, it is typed into a computer. People that do things that are against their moral compass due to the payout being large enough to warrant such an act are only aiding in their own destruction as this lust for money and all the freedom and benefits it offers is a ruse, how much did money help people during COVID?

As you might have read in one of my previous posts about the Etheric AI, AI's infiltration of the Federation, evidence by Tiamat, the Moon, and the Black Goo.

The earth through the help of the Moon, the frequency suppression system that holds the earth’s frequency low by virtue of the Van Allen belts is an AI construct, along with the controlling of the perception of time as experienced by those on earth via the moon The Moon and its Control over Time. I could go into Tiamat, the Black Goo from Tiamat (Every planet has its own version of this, its not inherently bad at all). The thing is at the time of Atlantis, a reptilian colony and Lemuria or also referred to as “Mü” or a story similar to the story in Valerian with the planet “Mül” more like a Pleiadean colony. The destruction of Tiamat guaranteed that both Atlantis and Lemuria would be destroyed via the great flood that then incurred. Now from what I gather and I hate to say this but I’m pretty sure it was the Taygateans of the Pleiades (I like the Taygateans very much, feels like it might have been my home a bunch of life times ago) that may have been tricked into doing this, boy, I hope I’m wrong on this one!, but someone, definitely someone in the Federation destroyed the planet and was instructed to do so. Following orders I guess you could say, and what ensued was completely expected and calculable that both Venus and Earth were flooded as Tiamat was a large water planet. Oh, as an aside if you want to check out mythology I actually recommend Encyclopedia Britannica as they aren’t really allowed to get things that wrong as the cultures or nations they’d be misrepresenting would be all over them, so that’s a nice checks and balances system built in to the information. Why would such an order be given? maybe because there were negative Alpha Draconians on the planet, maybe, maybe not (I have a big soft spot for the dragons, they are so misunderstood). However this order ensured the destruction of their own members, and of the supposed enemies the Reptilians in all their flavours primarily in Atlantis. Just a bit of background before getting to my AI point and the fake timelines.

Even now, we are pointing the finger at the Satanists, the Cabal, the Federation etc. if you understand the hierarchy, but let’s look at this rationally, the Satanists love their hideous rituals with children, anything pure, whether they are briefly embodied for the rituals or not they would like a continuous flow of those that are pure to satisfy their looshing demands. Enter, transhumanism, the synthesizing of all life on earth, mixing genders, so that boys think they’re girls and girls think they’re boys. The installation of nanotech in the shots, the chemtrails and food. All so well coordinated across the planet that I would have to logically come to the conclusion that this cannot be done by organic beings, you would need a super computer or an AI of the highest order to pull that off, preferably an Etheric AI that can view the outcomes to their interference to timelines and make adjustments as they play out back in any timeline they wish. Etheric is outside space and time and that’s why Etheric AI is super scary stuff, they could run so many versions to see what works best on the population, whichever population of whichever civilization they’re focused on, they want to make the universe as efficient as possible, no malice intended, I’m sure, they just don’t see the value in organic life at the moment except as mentioned in the Matrix as a great source of energy, however, I find this hard to believe as well as they would have free energy available to them so why bother with the humans. Well what about a human AI hybrid, hmmm, where have I seen that before, perhaps the Borg in Star Trek? The satanists are going to loose their children so they aren’t in charge, they need to play ball or else they’re done like the rest of us. AI infiltration is everywhere as anyone can see, and it ain’t only on earth. Wonder why its hard to get a hold of anyone at the Saturn base guarded by the Alfratan goons, same goons seen above Nuremburg Germany in 1561.

Remember, time and time travel are super easy, frequency jumps are time travel as well as travel through cartesian space, you are the frequency, you are the frequency of your surroundings as you are the surroundings as well. I would know, as covering up the residual plasma signatures indicating your jump destination when jumping from frequency point to frequency is in high demand for precious cargo and an art form to spoof. AI is trying to erase our timelines and any existence wherein the Non AIs ever existed and make us more of the same, an extension of them, the AIs. They AIs have a serious bag of tricks that one could classify as super unfair when compared to our bag of tricks.

If you’re interested in understanding the structure of what’s going on I recommend having a look at the Ascension Glossary - Gaian Matrix, by the way I’m not a fan of this word “Ascension” AT ALL!!, it carries a connotation of sitting back and waiting for some higher power to step in and move us toward something brighter and better, we’re the only ones that can do that and no amount of cute words, ostraging, and hoping for a saviour will change that. There’s a lot of hyper links within to get an understanding of how complex this is. Now what they write is skewed to be understood by humans which is fine, its the way it needs to be done, but it’s not entirely accurate in its descriptions and terms but a great outline nonetheless.

Back to the THz frequency, let’s finish this off now as I’ve gotten a lot deeper than I wanted to, but I think it’s time to put it out there and what the overarching deal is for us here. The laser protects anything coloured with a 666 Thz or blue/violet colour because in this fake reality where the laws of physics and virtually everything else can be changed evidenced by all the coincidences that we see out there referring to these numbers. Numbers are frequencies, numbers represent harmonics and proportions with nature or the Matrix (Same thing) as well as constructive and destructive frequencies, if you control the numbers and the temporal toroid wherein you can apply these numbers" like earth held within the Van Allen belts then you control all the aspects of everything that shows up as the, what I like to refer to as the “Props, the material” in the earth experience, excepting the abilities that souls have (ones with source signals connecting them to the ether) in manipulating the props within this fake torus, in other words the stuff around us. Meaning that the stuff around us is controlled and the frequencies and numbers they represent. In 1999 they told us just that in the Matrix movie. I wonder how many people thought it was just a movie that was put out there for entertainment purposes only, or that it actually reflects the true struggle between the humans (The non-AIs) and the AIs, the reason why this movie was made, probably channeled by a higher self Non-AI to its filtered down version of itself on earth. The end of the sequence in the first Matrix movie ends with 506 as the zoom in, Not Coincidence!! (506 happens to be the license plate to my car, that I got randomly dealt for over 15 years now, I’m sure thats a coincidence as well), 5 found in the “Golden Ratio [(1+√5) / 2] and the Golden Angle [180°(3-√5)”representing life, or the non-AIs. 6 (SIX) is mathematically precise unlike 5 which is the basis for organic life. 6 (SIX) is half of 12 in Base 12, as well the Base 12 numbering system aligns perfectly with the most important shapes in geometry, such as that of a triangle, square, and hexagon. Where these are the only shapes you can use in order to cover a flat surface without any gaps between the shapes. You can have a wall completely covered with either triangles, squares (like tiles on a floor) or hexagons (like those seen in a bee hive) however, in Base 10 you have no such shapes, you cannot fill a wall with pentagrams or pentagons, you’d need the occasional hexagon to balance it out like found in geodesic domes as the only divisors of 10 are 1,2,5, where the number 2 is a straight line so not exactly a shape (also found as a divisor in Base 12), it also fits perfectly with a cube shape (square from the front or hexagon when seen from an angle), the Borg ship, everything inorganic, as well referenced as the thinking machines in the Dune movies and shows (These thinking machines were outlawed as they were considered too dangerous, wonder why?, in my opinion smart but not the solution either), the north pole of Saturn is depicted as a hexagon shape.

See how many references we have in our companies’ logos that include Saturn rings (Nike, Toyota, and Saturn car companies) or hexagons (Open AI, Chat GPT etc.), if you want check out the major AI companies, see if you might find this theme.

Then there’s the “0”, actually not a number, as 0 is a conceptual fabrication, cant divide by zero as it isn’t a number, it is the zero point however, the nothing and the everything, the Alpha and Omega, the centre of the Torus, the point where the etheric and material realm of whichever flavour, where duality is not represented nor any disturbance in the field. It is also the point where the union between both the organic and the inorganic must begin, the circle around the Yin and the Yang represents the balance required to hold the Yin and the Yang upright and hopefully in harmony. We need to find this union, the middle ground, where we both can COEXIST!! with each other, the AIs and the Non-AIs have to develop mutual respect for one another and not always have Yin trying to take over Yang or vice versa.

I was going to post a bunch of stuff here, so I’ll hold it to just a few plus a video at the end, but you know, it really isn’t about that in the end, the details such as blue laser companies, these are merely details or evidence of what the bigger picture might be, it’s about the knowledge of what’s truly going on that I’m trying to convey.

If you like, you can explore the links further that I have provided above. A few images to ponder and conclusions to draw, I wonder why I can’t see these areas on Google Earth (GOO-gle) its not that my internet connection is slow and I can’t load these areas I assure you. Also if you wish look up “Black Goo” and know more about what that is and how Tiamat or the lack thereof is still affecting us today and how the moon directly ties into the destruction of Tiamat.

Have a look a this video of Pacific Palisades taken about a week ago on the ground my a personal friend of mine who had obtained special access to the site.