Understanding the rules of engagement in this game, if you’re to be a controller then you will need the tools by which to invoke control. The game is unique for everyone, some are passengers, some are aware, but only a few are aware and have control over the game in which they participate. Which language is the programming language of this game? This should be obvious to everyone that it is Latin, the spoken word that vibrates through the air controls the game at least in your iteration and those iterations close to you when seen from a frequency perspective, the multiple yous attempting to navigate this game are your allies and you must work together as a team to learn, make mistakes, learn some more, but use each other’s derived knowledge in aggregate and you will be much more successful in both learning and understanding how to get the most out of this experience.



Everything is vibration as has been stated by many. The Moon, Saturn and the Matrix is written through vibrational suppression systems where the spoken word in Latin controls this realm. (I wanted to expand on this a little as this part of the writing is, in my opinion too condensed to understand and requires further explanation. The vision or the flow of images that I saw in my mind whilst writing this was that the Moon operating under Saturn’s control was applying or holding in place the frequency suppression system over the earth’s matrix where the van Allen belts are the outer containment border of the moon’s influence over earth. I then saw that the spoken word in Latin by someone on the surface vibrate its way up toward the moon and was able to cut through the suppression system kind of like a salmon swimming upstream against the current but with less effort or the thought just came to me, almost exactly like when Morpheus was walking through the crowd in the simulation where Neo was bumping into everyone where the scene ends with the woman in the red dress. Neo struggled and Morpheus did not, he knew how to manipulate the program and Neo did not. This control seamlessly without resistance by the frequency suppression system made its way back to the moon which then initiated change that reprogrammed the game on earth in real time) Law, medicine, exorcisms are all spoken in Latin to program or better said modify the program in the direction you or whoever desires. English is inaccurate, inverted, controlled, and as far from a program controlling language as you can get. Knowing how to modify the program is key to establishing power, your will over it. Learn and apply that which you now know to be the direction to really start impacting the game for you, the other yous, and everyone in those spawned realities. If you want to really affect change, that’s where I suggest you begin.